When the New England Patriots held their first open practice of the spring on May 31, they were without Michael Onwenu. The right guard being absent after recently undergoing ankle surgery gave the team’s depth options a chance to see time with the starting lineup.

The first man up came as a bit of a surprise. Bill Murray, who had not played a single regular season snap on offense over the first three years of his career, was inserted into the lineup next to starting center David Andrews and projected right tackle Riley Reiff.

He did move in and out of the lineup throughout the rest of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, but it became clear the Patriots are willing to continue giving him a chance along their offensive line. Entering his first full season after making the move over from defense, the experiment appears to be far from over.

“Of course, he’s much more comfortable,” said head coach Bill Belichick earlier this week. “This time last year he was on defense, and actually didn’t make the move until training camp. So, we’re not even a full year into it. But, definitely the offseason ... this is really like rookie year to Year 2 for him. So, it’s a big jump. Terminology, footwork, technique, line calls.

“He’s a smart kid, but just the experience of doing it, he’s coming along. He’s doing a good job. I think this is making good progress, and nobody works harder than Bill, so I know he’ll do everything he can to make it happen, make it work.”

Murray originally arrived in New England as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary in 2020. A defensive lineman by trade, he saw action in 40 games over the course of his college career, and registered 19 sacks as well as 10 blocked kicks.

He was unable to carry his momentum into the NFL, however. Murray spent his first two seasons as a pro on the Patriots’ practice squad without receiving any in-game experience outside of preseason.

Then, last summer, he decided to make a change to better his chances of earning a spot on the team: Murray moved from the defensive line to right guard, and ended up appearing in one preseason game at his new position. While still merely a depth player, he showed enough promise to be kept around for another year; the Patriots signed him to their practice squad again and even elevated him to their game-day roster at one point.

Now going through his first offseason as a guard, Belichick sees a player who is on the right track to competitiveness.

“We’ll see what happens, obviously,” he said. “For all the linemen here the evaluation really starts when the pads come on and they actually are truly blocking people, or they’re trying to not get blocked in pass rush and so forth. So, we’ll see what that looks like. But, he’s on track to, I think, have a good, competitive camp.”