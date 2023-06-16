With the NFL free agency and draft both in the rear-view mirror, and the final phase of voluntary offseason workouts underway, the New England Patriots are officially “on to 2023.”

At the moment, the Patriots 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those players will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fifth-year quarterback Trace McSorley.

Hard facts

Name: Trace McSorley

Position: Quarterback

Opening day age: 28 (8/23/1995)

Size: 6’0”, 202 lbs

Jersey number: 19

Contract status: Under contract through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

Despite a highly productive college career at Penn State and intriguing athletic profile, McSorley had to wait until the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to hear his name called. When he did, the Baltimore Ravens were the team bringing him aboard. He went on to spend the better part of three seasons with the organization, but never emerged past backup status and saw only limited playing time.

In 2021, finally, he was signed off the Baltimore practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals. McSorley’s time in Arizona was more of the same: he was a depth option at the quarterback position, and not expected to see any considerable action. At least to a degree that much changed in 2022, when he was given the first and so far only start of his NFL career. All in all, though, his opportunities have been limited: he appeared in nine games as a pro, completing 48 of 93 pass attempts (51.6%) for 502 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

McSorley arrived in New England in April 2023. He signed a one-year contract with the Patriots.

2022 review

Stats: 6 games (1 start) | 148 offensive snaps (12.3%) | 83 attempts, 45 completions (54.2%), 412 yards, 0 TDs, 5 INTs | 3 sacks, 2 fumbles | 14 carries, 62 yards

Season recap: When McSorley joined the Cardinals in November 2021, he signed a two-year contract that also kept him signed into 2022. That did not guarantee him a spot on the team that season, but it gave him an opportunity to prove himself as a player worthy of being kept as a backup behind starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

Unfortunately, McSorley failed to leave enough of an impression to make the 53-man squad. After going only 46-of-85 (54.1%) for 535 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in three preseason games, he was let go ahead of the roster cutdown deadline.

The transaction did expose him to the waiver wire, but McSorley went unclaimed and eventually ended back with the Cardinals: they signed him to their practice squad, where he would serve as a third-string QB behind Murray and veteran backup Colt McCoy. He was promoted to the active roster ahead of the regular season opener, but his standing on the team did not change — at least initially.

McSorley appeared in just three games over the first 13 weeks of the Cardinals’ season, exclusively taking the field in late-game situations. His outlook changed in mid-December, however: with Murray suffering a torn ACL early in his team’s game against the Patriots, the backup quarterbacks suddenly moved up the depth chart; McCoy was the new starter, with McSorely as his backup.

It did not take long for him to be inserted into the lineup. Just one week after Murray’s season-ending injury, McCoy also went down. McSorley took over in the third quarter of Arizona’s loss in Denver, but a pair of interceptions contributed to his team’s 24-15 defeat. Nonetheless, he was now the starter.

McSorley was not up to the task, turning the ball over three times in a 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One week later, he was on the bench again having been supplanted by former Minnesota practice squad signee David Blough. He did play a few more snaps in Week 18, but was unable to salvage his season.

All in all, McSorley appeared in six games with one start, playing 148 of a possible 1,205 offensive snaps (12.3%). He completed just 45 of his 83 pass attempts (54.2%) for 412 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions. He additionally fumbled the ball twice, losing both of them. He also gained 62 yards on 14 non-kneel-down carries for an average of 4.4 yards per run.

2023 preview

What will be his role? When the Patriots signed McSorley in April, they did so with one goal in mind: adding depth to their quarterback room. The current QB3, he provides another body alongside sophomore Bailey Zappe to back up starter Mac Jones. As such, McSorley offers both an emergency option at the most important position on the field, and a player capable of running the scout team in practice.

What is his growth potential? Entering his fifth season in the NFL, McSorley’s room for improvement appears to be relatively limited. While there is always a chance a player can show some development in a new system, his previous stops in Baltimore and Arizona do not suggest that he will suddenly make a major jump.

Does he have positional versatility? Nobody will confuse McSorley with the NFL’s elite dual-threat quarterbacks, but he does have some solid baseline athleticism that allows him to also attack defenses as a runner. In addition, the Cardinals opted to move him around the formation a bit in 2022: McSorley aligned split out wide on three of his 148 offensive snaps last season, and in the slot on two of them. He did not register any receiving statistics, though.

What is his salary cap situation? McSorley joined the Patriots on a one-year contract that will pay him a salary of $1.08 million — the minimum for a player of his experience. His cap hit, however, is only $940,000. Why? Because the pact qualifies for a so-called veteran salary benefit, meaning that it is hitting the books at a decreased rate the equivalent of two credited seasons. McSorley’s deal does therefore currently not count against the cap under the NFL’s Top-51 stipulation.

How safe is his roster spot? McSorley is the current No. 3 quarterback on the roster behind the aforementioned Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. As such, his position on the team is far from secure. Unless he proves himself a better backup than Zappe or shows his value relative to depth at another position, he will face an uphill battle to make the active team come this fall.

One-sentence projection: The Patriots will not keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, but try to keep McSorley around on their practice squad.

What do you think about Trace McSorley heading into the 2023 season? Will he be able to push Bailey Zappe as the QB2? Will he be headed for the practice squad? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.