New England Patriots links 6/16/23 - Roster depth solid overall; Help wanted: Offensive tackle

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar gives us a position-by-position recap of Patriots minicamp and OTA practices: There are reasons for optimism about the depth compiled by head coach Bill Belichick and his staff.
- Alexandra Francisco reports on the Patriots closing out minicamp by playing paintball. Players get a nice break until training camp, when veterans report back during the last week of July.
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth break down what stood out at minicamp and OTAs and give their position-by-position analysis. (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Our biggest takeaways from minicamp & spring OTAs, latest DeAndre Hopkins rumors. (2 hrs)
LOCAL LINKS
- Conor Ryan hears from Dante Scarnecchia who says the Patriots need to get Trent Brown ‘on board’ in order to fix the offensive line, “I think he’s a tremendous talent.”
- Karen Guregian is optimistic about the defense and how it boasts the gift of disguise.
- Tyler Lamb (Stadium Rant) Patriots 2023 season hinges on this area: New England has a chance to surprise the rest of the NFL if the top three draft picks perform.
- Andrew Callahan gives us his four top takeaways from minicamp: Offensive tackle is a glaring problem.
- Matt Dolloff picks the best and worst of 2023 minicamp in Foxboro.
- Mike Kadlick posts a clip of Mac Jones dropping a dime to Mike Gesicki at minicamp.
- Tim Sheils relays Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed picking their Patriots minicamp winners and losers.
- Phil Perry puts together a roster projection to see what the team would look like with DeAndre Hopkins.
- Mike Reiss reports on DeAndre Hopkins’ visit with the Patriots and says, barring an unexpected turn, both sides are now expected to take some time to assess their next steps.
- Mark Daniels mentions that he’s hearing the Patriots visit with DeAndre Hopkins has been positive for both sides.
- Logan Mullen relays WEEI guest Tom E. Curran on what the Patriots are ‘wary’ of in their pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins. “What I hear is, I think people in the building are still wary, to an extent, of the culture fit. How much does he want to practice? What kind of hoops are the Patriots themselves gonna have to jump through to accommodate the way he likes to approach the game?”
- Justin Leger highlights Albert Breer discussing WR DeAndre Hopkins’ visit with the Patriots and how Hopkins’ one-on-one time with Belichick could impact whether or not he signs with New England.
- Dakota Randall tells us what Matthew Judon said about the DeAndre Hopkins-Patriots visit.
- Tim Sheils highlights Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed discussing what a contract for DeAndre Hopkins may look like, and how his signing could impact the Patriots.
- Nick O’Malley considers whether the Patriots have enough cap space to sign DeAndre Hopkins.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: All eyes on Hopkins, Offensive tackle remains a concern; More.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots Mailbag: Latest on DeAndre Hopkins after visit.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Can Pats close DeAndre Hopkins deal; Should New England be in the market for a veteran running back? More.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWIre) AFC Championship loss to Patriots still haunts Leonard Fournette. Highlights here.
- Chris Mason notes former Patriots WR Lynn Bowden Jr. has signed with the Saints.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: The non-first-round NFL rookies who could make waves in 2023; Plus, whether the Bills hype is warranted, James Robinson’s future, New York media and Aaron Rodgers, and more.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Saints betting on Derek Carr bouncing back, Ran Carthon has Titans on right course and more
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Overreactions, reality checks from NFL minicamps: Patriots need DeAndre Hopkins.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Biggest takeaways from NFL’s second wave of mandatory minicamps.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) DeAndre Hopkins completes visit with Patriots, will take time to make decision.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) DeAndre Hopkins posts photo with Matthew Judon from Patriots locker room.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Titans will hold joint practices with Patriots.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Best move by each AFC team ahead of 2023 NFL season: Patriots add Bill O’Brien.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Top 100 NFL players of 2023. List of Patriots included: No. 99 Matthew Judon.
