Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrested at Logan Airport on weapon charges

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport Friday evening after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to a security checkpoint at Terminal B around 5:30 p.m. EST when the weapons were found.

Jones now faces two counts of the following offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” a statement from a Patriots spokesperson read. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Jones was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks where his bail was set at $50,000. He will be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court, per the Massachusetts State Police.