Sunday Patriots Notes: Arrest leaves Jack Jones’ future in question

The New England Patriots’ offseason workout program is over, meaning that the slowest period on the NFL calendar is upon us. From now until the starting of training camp in late July, the league and its teams will be rather quiet.

That does not mean the media cycle ever truly stops, however. And so, in order to clean out the notebook from the last few days, please enjoy this week’s edition of our Sunday Patriots Notes.

His arrest leaves Jack Jones’ future in question. Patriots second-year cornerback Jack Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport on Friday after trying to board a plane with two firearms in his carry-on luggage.

He is facing two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He was booked into State Police-Logan Airport Barracks at a bail of $50,000.

His legal situation aside, the incident also puts his Patriots future in serious question. While the team has not made any move yet, and per a statement is “in the process of gathering more information,” his arrest is not the first time Jones dealt with some off-field issues.

Jones fell all the way to the fourth round of the 2022 draft because of multiple problems during his college career. In 2018, he missed spring practices due to academic reasons and was later arrested for allegedly breaking into a Panda Express. Jones eventually was ruled academically ineligible for the upcoming season, left USC, and served 45 days of house arrest for commercial burglary.

After moving to Arizona State via a one-year stint at Moorpark College, he settled down a bit. That said, he also was suspended for one game in 2020 after being involved in a practice fight.

His NFL career started in similar fashion. Toward the end of his rookie season, he was suspended by the team for apparent tardiness in his rehabilitation process from a knee injury. The suspension put an early end to what was an otherwise promising first year in New England — one that might have set the stage for a bigger role in the team’s defensive backfield.

Now, however, a major question mark is hovering over Jones. He might be subject to league and team discipline, and maybe even see his Patriots career come to an early end.

Dante Scarnecchia shares his thoughts on Trent Brown. Besides Jones’ future, the Patriots’ offensive tackle position is one of the biggest spots of uncertainty on the current roster. New England did make several moves in an attempt to bolster the group, but it is clearly still a work in progress.

Part of the reason why is the status of veteran left tackle Trent Brown. The 29-year-old did participate in organized team activities early on, but later left the team and did not return until Day 2 of mandatory minicamp; he had missed Day 1 because his flight into town was reportedly canceled due to a hail storm. Following his return to practice, Brown was a limited participant and did not partake in any full-team work.

Given the state of the position overall, Brown will be kept a close eye on heading into training camp. If on top of his game, after all, he has proven himself a reliable presence on either end of the offensive line — something former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia also recently pointed out.

“I like the kid. I think he’s a tremendous talent, and I would love to see him be there and all in and be able to do the things that he can do to help the team,” Scarnecchia said during a recent appearance on WEEI (as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox).

“Because if he’s the player that he can be, then you don’t have to worry so much about that side of the line of scrimmage, specifically against pass rushers, and you can devote maybe whatever attention that needs to be devoted to the other side if they need it. So, that’s where they are with him. They’ve got to get him on board or do something with him to get him to play the way that they need him to play.”

Scarnecchia coached Brown back in 2018, after the team had acquired him via trade from the San Francisco 49ers. The big-bodied offensive tackle left in free agency after one season, but returned in 2021.

His former O-line coach was already off to retirement at that point. Despite spending only one year with him, he still knows well.

“I think the biggest thing for him was getting him to conform to the culture and the room and the standards that the players in the room had set for themselves over a long period of time,” he said. “Once he realized that it was either fall in line or fall on his sword — it was going to be either one of the two — I think he found the alternative of falling in line with everyone else. I think that the guys in the room had a lot to do with it, too, from a standpoint of when he wasn’t all in.

“And you could tell. There were days where you would come out to practice and say, ‘Aw, man, he’s not all in today.’ You’ve got two choices as a coach: you let him know about it, and you say, ‘You ain’t practicing this way today. I can tell you right now.’ And then the players take over and say, ‘Hey, look, this is how it is. This is what you’ve got to do.’ And I think once he realized that — and there were times where, honestly, periodically you had to remind him — but once he did, he was fine. And I think that’s what it’s all about with him.”

Scarnecchia mentioned center David Andrews and right guard Michael Onwenu as two players who could serve as tone-setters in the New England offensive line room.

There is apparent optimism in New England about the DeAndre Hopkins visit. The Patriots had star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in for a free agency visit on Wednesday and Thursday. While he left without a contract and will likely take his time to weigh his options after traveling to Tennessee and New England over the course of the last week, there appears to be some optimism about the get-together in Foxborough.

Just ask former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, who is now a co-host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. McCourty is still well-connected when it comes to New England, so his reporting on the matter is at least worth taking a look at.

Free Agent DeAndre Hopkins visited with the Patriots Thursday...@JasonMcCourty with the inside scoop pic.twitter.com/FIWVYscRPe — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 16, 2023

“I think there’s a mutual respect from DeAndre Hopkins and from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots,” McCourty said on the air on Friday. “I spoke to some guys around that area, guys on the team, and they feel really good about that visit.

“Obviously, there’s nothing set in stone. I’m not saying he’s going to the New England Patriots. But once he was on that visit, once he was there, once he was in the building, guys feel really good, not only about them wanting to get him there, but also DeAndre Hopkins having interest in wanting to play for New England Patriots and wanting to play for Bill Belichick.”

At this point in time, the belief is that Hopkins will wait until closer to training camp — and maybe into camp altogether — to make a decision on his next team.

Nick Folk believes the NFL might see more squib kicks under the new rules. The league introduced some controversial rule changes earlier this offseason that will automatically bring every fair catch on a kickoff within the receiving team’s 25-yard line out to the 25. While the NFL argues that this will decrease the number of concussions, players and coaches alike do not believe this to be the case.

However, NFL ownership decided to approve the proposal nonetheless — meaning that teams will now have to adjust, at least on a one-year trial basis. What this means is that the kickoff game has been devalued quite a bit, or as Patriots kicker Nick Folk put it:

“There’s six phases, and there’s now maybe five-and-a-half-ish,” he said last week.

Folk does believe that the new rules will create different opportunities for teams, though.

“I’d venture to say No. 1 on the hit list, there’s going to be more squib kicks,” he projects. “Now, when you’re kicking this ball — an oblong shape — you just don’t know. That’s a tough kick to perfect, if you will, because you’re at the mercy of the football when it’s bouncing. I’d venture to say that’s something guys have been working on.

“In training camp, I think, we’ll come up with a plan and then put some things out there and see what we can do. But I haven’t talked to Joe [Judge] about it to much. Let’s just do normal kickoff stuff and then go from there.”

New England was prepared for James Robinson’s release... The Patriots parted ways with running back James Robinson last week, just three months into the two-year, $4 million free agency contract he signed to join the club. The exact reason for his release is not known, but it might be tied to his injury situation; 18 months removed from a torn Achilles tendon, Robinson does not yet appear to be back to his pre-injury form.

In fact, New England made sure to cover its bases when Robinson was signed. Not only did the team give him only minimal guarantees, the team also took a rather unusual step: according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots had three injury waivers on Robinson’s contract — one for each knee and another for his left Achilles.

Needless to say that the team recognized the possibility of the 24-year-old not being able to make it through his deal without any of these three areas becoming a problem.

...and it did not create as big a dead money hit as initially believed. When Robinson was released, his dead cap hit was thought to be $310,000. He had a $150,000 roster bonus and $160,000 workout bonus in his pact, and the belief was both would remain on the team’s books even with the running back gone. However, that is not the case.

As pointed out by salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the workout bonus was in fact not counted as dead cap. Robinson therefore leaves behind a salary cap impact of only $150,000.

Of course, that difference is minimal compared to the team’s full dead cap charge at this point in time. Led by Jonnu Smith’s $12.8 million, the Patriots currently have $21.8 million in dead money — the 16th highest number in the league.

Josh Uche will represent the Patriots in Germany this week. The NFL is doing its best to grow the game of football internationally. As part of these efforts, the league’s players union recently introduced the so-called Player Passport Tour. Eight pro football players will head to the United Kingdom and Germany June 19-25 to embark on what the NFLPA calls a “curated business and cultural journey.”

Among the participants is Patriots linebacker Josh Uche. The fourth-year man, who again projects to play a prominent role on the team’s pass rush packages this season, will visit London and Frankfurt as part of the trip.

He will be joined by Michael Gallup (Dallas Cowboys), Gabe Davis (Buffalo Bills), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs), Kevin Byard (Tennessee Titans), Jamel Dean (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Marcel Dabo (Indianapolis Colts) and Efe Obada (Washington Commanders). They and Uche will participate in business panels, meet-and-greet sessions, city tour stops, autograph signings, and flag football sessions.

The Patriots will make their Germany debut this season, taking on the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park in Week 10.

Setting up the week ahead. With mandatory minicamp and therefore the offseason workout program in the books, the Patriots are on to their summer break. There are no football events scheduled until late July, but that does not mean nothing related to the team will happen.

The Jack Jones situation and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ free agency are two stories to keep a particularly close eye on this coming week. Also, as noted above, Josh Uche will be headed to Germany as part of the NFLPA Player Passport Tour.