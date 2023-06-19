Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie wide receiver/quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Hard facts

Name: Malik Cunningham

Position: Wide receiver/Quarterback

Opening day age: 24 (10/6/1998)

Size: 6’0”, 192 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 64)

Contract status: Under contract through 2025 (2026 RFA)

Experience

A four-star athlete coming out of high school, Cunningham received an offer by Alabama as a safety prospect but instead opted to join Louisville and play quarterback. He went on to spend six seasons with the Cardinals, and over the course of his college career developed from a redshirt freshman, to the team’s backup QB, to an eventually four-year starter. As such, he appeared in 56 total games between 2018 and 2022; Cunningham started 47 of those games.

A dual-threat quarterback capable of making plays with his right arm and his legs, he had a record-breaking career at Louisville. Cunningham completed 62.6 percent of his passes (692 of 1,105) for 9,664 yards 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. In addition, he gained 3,713 yards on 347 non-kneel-down rushing attempts while finding the end zone 50 times. His 120 total touchdowns are the most in school history, surpassing a record previously set by current Baltimore Ravens starting QB Lamar Jackson.

2022 review

Stats: 10 games (9 starts) | 558 offensive snaps | 218 attempts, 136 completions (62.4%), 1,568 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs | 18 sacks, 5 fumbles | 100 carries, 652 yards, 12 TDs | 1 catch, 33 yards

Season recap: Despite already having put up some solid numbers in his first three years as a starter at Louisville, Cunningham decided to return for a fourth season as the school’s QB1; the NCAA providing an extra year of eligibility for players impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic allowed for his return for a sixth overall season. Unfortunately for his NFL outlook, however, he was unable to fully take advantage of the opportunity and build on the success he had had especially in 2021.

A first-time team captain, Cunningham ended up seeing action in 10 of 13 possible games with nine starts. He opted out of the Cardinals’ bowl game, and before that missed two contests because of two different injuries.

He was forced to sit out an October game against Virginia after leaving the previous week’s contest versus Boston College due to “concussion-like symptoms.” A month later, he hurt his right throwing shoulder in a mid-November loss to Clemson; the issue forced him to miss the subsequent game against N.C. State and to start a meeting with Kentucky on the bench. In between, Cunningham also suffered an injury to his throwing hand.

The injuries played a part in the sixth-year senior taking a statistical step back in 2022. Cunningham ended the year completing 136 of 218 pass attempts (62.4%) for 1,568 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. The dual-threat QB also registered 652 yards and a team-high 12 TDs on 100 non-kneel-down rushing attempts.

In addition to his contributions as a thrower and runner, Cunningham also added 33 yards on a catch-and-run off a double-pass against Pitt — the second reception of his career following a 9-yard the previous season. All in all, he ended the year ranked third on the team with 685 scrimmage yards.

Nonetheless, the season as a whole did not live up to the standard Cunningham had set for himself the previous season. As a consequence, and despite breaking Lamar Jackson’s total touchdown record at Louisville, he ended up receiving little pre-draft hype and eventually went undrafted.

2023 preview

What will be his role? Even though he played quarterback in college and has only two career receptions on his résumé, it appears Cunningham is in the middle of changing positions. He was used almost exclusively as a wide receiver during the Patriots’ open practices this spring, only seeing opportunities as a passer in post-practice setups. The 24-year-old saw most of his action split out wide, but due to his athletic profile projects best as a Z-receiver offering depth behind players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne.

What is his growth potential? Given that he is new to the wide receiver position, Cunningham’s room for growth is significant. After all, he offers an intriguing athletic skillset that should allow him to at least be competitive in his new spot: his 1.57-second 10-yard split and 4.53 40-yard dash are both very good, for example, and he has shown himself a capable player with the ball in his hands. The learning curve is still a steep one, but he does have some talent to work with and should be able to make the move from QB to WR.

Does he have positional versatility? Well, yes. Cunningham was a dual-threat quarterback in college who is now making the move to wide receiver at the next level. Theoretically, he could line up in almost every skill-player spot on offense. Of course, that will not happen just yet and he will likely not be able to move all over the formation to begin his career. His potential as a Julian Edelman-like presence in the New England offense is enticing, though.

What is his salary cap situation? Cunningham signed a standard three-year UDFA deal when he joined the Patriots after the draft. What is noteworthy about the contract is that it includes $200,000 in guarantees — the second-highest ever given out by New England and a sign that the team faced competition for his services. Those guarantees consist of a $30,000 signing bonus prorated over the length of the pact, plus a $170,000 salary guarantee in 2023.

As for the current season, Cunningham is carrying a salary cap hit of $760,000: his $750,000 base salary plus a $10,000 signing bonus proration. At the moment, and with his contract not big enough to qualify for Top-51 status, only that proration is counting against the team’s books. In case he makes the team, the salary will be added as well; if not, his full $200,000 guarantee will turn into dead cap.

How safe is his roster spot? As is the case with every undrafted rookie, the road to the roster will be a narrow one for Cunningham. Not only will he need to prove himself capable of making the move to wide receiver, he also will need to out-perform his competition at the position — i.e. veterans Kendrick Bourne and Tre Nixon as well as fellow rookies Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas and Ed Lee. It seems likely that no more than two of them will end up on the 53-man squad come the regular season.

One-sentence projection: Despite his potential, Cunningham will not end up on the 53-man roster and instead start his professional career as a depth wide receiver on the Patriots’ practice squad.

