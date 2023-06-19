Four months removed from suffering a torn pectoral muscle, Marte Mapu was a limited participant during the New England Patriots’ offseason workout program. But despite donning a red non-contact jersey throughout organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, the rookie was one of the most noticeable players on the field.

As Pats Pulpit beat writer Brian Hines put it, the third-round draft pick “showcased his versatility by lining up at linebacker and safety, impressing at each position with his speed and instincts.” Mapu certainly left a positive first impression, on both those observing practice from the sidelines and on those sharing the field with him.

Among those is linebacker Matthew Judon, who spoke about him following the second of the Patriots’ minicamp practices last Tuesday.

“I think just his speed [stands out]. His speed and how big he is,” Judon said about the 76th overall selection in this year’s draft. “He runs like a safety — he runs like a free safety — but he stands like a linebacker or an edge player. That’s another guy that can play on all three levels.

“You have people like that here all the time. You had people like Jamie Collins or [Dont’a] Hightower. It’s just new names in those situations. And I’m not saying they’re going to be as good as those guys, or leave a legacy as those guys, but they have a chance. That’s all you kind of ask for.”

Judon expressed his optimism about the Patriots’ defense heading into 2023 due to its “unicorns” — players capable of wearing multiple hats at a high level.

Even though he lacks the same pedigree of some of his more experienced teammates, Mapu was among the players mentioned by the Pro Bowl linebacker. Coming anywhere close to Hightower or Collins, who both played key roles on Super Bowl-winning teams, will obviously be a tall task, but his potential is nonetheless and intriguing one.

Of course, potential alone is not everything that makes a good football player. As Judon pointed out, the Sacramento State product will also need to prove himself once the level of competition increases in training camp and preseason.

“With ‘Te,’ when he comes out here, when he puts on those pads, he’s going to have to show it,” he said. “It’s easy to do it in shorts and shirts, but I think he has the ability and uniqueness to be a really good player.”