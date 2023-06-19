New England Patriots links 6/19/23 - Christian Barmore primed for breakout; Jack Jones fallout; More

TEAM TALK
- Deatrich Wise Jr. reflects on the significance of Juneteenth. (1 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Why ‘unicorns’ and retention could make Patriots’ defense even better in 2023; D-Hop’s decision; JuJu and Mac; Nick Folk on why there will be more squib kicks this year; Mapu’s intelligence; Ty Montgomery is a good guy; More. /Always worth the read.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Jack Jones ignores his own advice, arrested at Logan, No news on DHop; D.J. Fluker update; More.
- Mike Kadlick’s Sunday 7: Resetting the Patriots CB depth following arrest of Jack Jones; Insinuating the team is undisciplined because Belichick opted for a team-building paintball exercise instead of practice; More.
- Bob Socci’s Patriots Notebook: Let’s see how current Pats look when ‘real football’ starts.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 4 reasons to feel optimistic about New England’s upcoming season. 1. Coaching changes on offense.
- Tanner James sees Patriots’ third-year defender Christian Barmore as primed for a big break-out.
- Karen Guregian talks with Dante Scarnecchia who suggests Bill Belichick likely addressed the practice issue with DeAndre Hopkins and came to an understanding when they met.
- Conor Roche says the Patriots reportedly think DeAndre Hopkins is ‘intrigued, interested’ in signing with them.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) NFL WR rankings show Patriots’ need for DeAndre Hopkins.
- Adam London NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins gave this impression to Patriots at visit.
- Mike Kadlick highlights Christian Fauria on whether DeAndre Hopkins and his new agent should try to play hardball with the Patriots or tread lightly when negotiating.
- Matthew Burnett (MusketFire) Three Patriots players that could steal a roster spot.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) One player from every team facing make-or-break season in 2023. Patriots: Mac Jones
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Stealing one player from each AFC East foe to boost the Patriots’ roster for 2023.
- CBS Boston highlights Deatrich Wise offering some great advice to high school seniors looking to continue their football career.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots’ roster options at tackle if Trent Brown isn’t on the team.
- Adam London relays FOX Sports 1 host Craig Carton claiming New England previously made an offer to the Packers to acquire Aaron Rodgers, who shut it down. /I claim B.S.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Derek and Steve put the focus on the offense. (67 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL rookie updates: Notes on 31 first-round draft picks. Patriots: No. 17 Christian Gonzalez. How he has fared so far: The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Gonzalez was lining up as a first-unit left cornerback and caught the eye of teammates. More.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Five NFL offseason storylines that are overblown; three that deserve more attention. Overblown: Mac Jones drama.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: Ranking top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Cryptic tweet from Matthew Judon sparks DeAndre Hopkins speculation.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) 2023 NFL receiving corps rankings. 29th Patriots.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will teams use squib kicks in the preseason, or conceal their plans until Week One?
- Andrew Crane (NY Post) The reason behind the tension between Stefon Diggs, Bills.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aaron Rodgers reportedly rejected trade to Patriots. /I call B.S.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) NFL will hold supplemental draft for first time since 2019.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Fired coaches provide an interesting exception to NFL’s gambling policy.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Does the gambling policy apply to players not under contract?
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Laura Haefeli reports Jack Jones’ guns were found during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the airport’s security checkpoint, according to TSA. Defense attorney and legal expert Ben Urbelis says “The most serious being possession of a large-capacity feeding device. That carries, specifically, two and a half year mandatory state prison sentence if you’re convicted. The charges he’s facing are very serious, especially here in Massachusetts, firearm offenses in general are taken very seriously. His defense attorney is going to have an uphill battle.”
- Mike Reiss reports on Jack Jones arrest at Logan Airport, the weapons charges, and the statement from the Patriots organization.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Jack Jones at crossroads with Patriots after latest legal woes.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Before his arrest on gun charges, Jack Jones criticized Ja Morant for having guns.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Jones incident may be tough to come back from.
