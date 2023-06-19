New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport and held on $50,000 bail after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage on Friday. He will appear at East Boston District Court later this week for arraignment on several gun-related charges.

Those charges were announced by Massachusetts State Police as possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. Jones is facing charges on two counts per each offense.

According to legal expert Michael McCann, those charges could have major implications for Jones beyond his football career.

"Jones is in a lot of trouble... he's facing serious charges" @McCannSportsLaw offers insight into the Jack Jones situation pic.twitter.com/X9VSbvDUmX — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) June 19, 2023

“Jones is in a lot of trouble. He’s in a lot of trouble because he’s been charged with multiple offenses,” McCann told NBC Sports Boston. “They’re serious offenses, including a large capacity feeding device which goes to rounds and ballistics, and possession of a gun in an airport, loaded firearm — there’s a lot of stuff that he’s been charged with.

“Certainly, what we know so far, is that he’s facing serious charges that carry, potentially, time in prison. I think that that’s something that has to be really worrisome for him beyond how this will affect his career with the Patriots and his eligibility to play in the NFL.”

Jones joined the Patriots as a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, and quickly proved himself a promising player in their secondary. Appearing in 13 games, he was on the field for 434 defensive snaps and registered two interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — as well as one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

His rookie season was not without its challenges, though. After suffering a knee injury in Week 14, the team suspended him for the final two weeks of the season because of an issue stemming from his recovery process.

Despite the suspension, Jones entered the 2023 offseason as a player expected to compete for a starting role in the Patriots defense. His recent arrest in combination with a history of off-field issues going back all the way to his college days, now very much puts his future in question.

“The problem here is just the type of firearms that he allegedly brought on and the alleged fact that they were loaded,” McCann added. “There’s all sorts of characteristics to this that make it worse than some of the other situations that NFL players have faced. Now, those were serious too, but this one has some specific characteristics to it that make it more problematic than bringing a gun into an airport.”

The Patriots released a brief statement on the matter on Friday, claiming that they would be “in the process of gathering more information” and refrain from making any additional comments for the time being.