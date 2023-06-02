The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2022: No. 8

It’s officially the slowest time on the NFL calendar. Training camp will be her before we know it, but this is the time of year when pretty much everyone involved with the league in any capacity takes some well-deserved time off to recharge and gear up for the season.

At this pace, I’ll be done with this countdown of the Top 20 Most Memorable Patriots Moments of 2022 before the first preseason game kicks off; that may be a personal record for me. Though odds are I’ll get distracted by the goings on of summer and have to scramble to get it all in before Opening Day...but at least I’ve given myself a nice buffer.

The list so far:

20. The Patriots trade N’Keal Harry.

19. A game-sealing Mac Jones interception is coupled with a gruesome ankle injury against the Ravens.

18. Rookies step up big in relief duty against the Arizona Cardinals.

17. Hunter Henry catches/doesn’t catch a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

16. Nelson Agholor harnesses his inner Randy Moss with an insane 44 yard TD grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Devin McCourty registers his 200th start against the Buffalo Bills.

14. A blocked punt leads to the first touchdown of the day as the Patriots blow out the Indianapolis Colts.

13. Tyquan Thornton emerges with a two touchdown day against the Cleveland Browns

12. A Marcus Jones pick-six puts the Patriots on the board against the Cincinnati Bengals.

11. Jack Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers and takes it 40 yards for the score to give the Patriots the lead against the Green Bay Packers.

10. Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty all earn some impressive records against the New York Jets.

9. Rhamondre Stevenson breaks 5 tackles on third and 16 to pick up a first down against the New York Jets.

Number 8 may be a bit controversial for some, particularly sitting this high up on the list, but it definitely helped define this year as a whole.

8. Bailey Zappe replaces a struggling Mac Jones on Monday Night Football.

The Week 7 Monday Night matchup between the Patriots and Bears wasn’t considered a potential barnburner by most; the Patriots had lost starter Mac Jones earlier in the season, and the Bears didn’t scare anybody. Still, with rumors that Jones would be making his return to action for this game, Patriots fans were excited. At 3-3, this was a good chance to get Jones back into action, get a win, and get above .500.

However, Jones came back from the injury to drives of 5 total yards, 6 total yards, and an interception. Through a quarter of play, Jones was three of six for thirteen yards and an interception, and the Bears were up 10-0. Not exactly the return we were all hoping for.

In the weeks leading up to this game, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe had taken the Patriots to overtime against the Packers, led the Patriots to a 29-0 beatdown of the Lions, and beaten the Browns 38-15 on the road. He had shown poise, decisiveness, a solid arm, and a surprising command of the offense. Plenty of people thought that Belichick should stay with the hot hand and keep Jones on the bench for the foreseeable future as Zappe Hour was in full force in and around New England.

So when Jones didn’t come out for the next drive and Zappe did, the reaction from the Foxboro Faithful certainly reflected that sentiment. Mac Jones had completely underwhelmed in limited action, and here came Bailey Zappe to save the day.

Bailey Zappe needed just four plays to go 55 yards for the score, a 30 yard strike to Jakobi Meyers that sent the already animated crowd into a frenzy. Zappe was 3-for-3 on the drive with completions of four, 20, and 30 yards. The rookie had quadrupled New England’s first quarter offensive passing production in just three plays, and it was now 10-7.

When Chicago’s next drive ended after just four plays when Myles Bryan picked off Justin Fields and returned it to the 50 yard line, Gillette Stadium almost collapsed. Fans were foaming at the mouth. I believe I saw the camera briefly cut to a man donning a full on clown costume and more than a few fans pourning beer on their heads. But it was the very next play that completely brought the house down.

On first and 10 from the 50, Zappe hit DeVante Parker with an absolutely beautiful 43 yard strike to set up first and goal at the seven. Two Rhamondre Stevenson runs later and it was 14-7.

My soul may have left my body for a few moments during this whole thing. I also believe that I texted the Pats Pulpit Staff Slack thread to officially tender my resignation from the site, as I didn’t have the mental or emotional capacity to deal with what I had just witnessed. Bailey Zappe had come in and set Gillette on fire. The Patriots were going to ride this momentum all the way to the playoffs. Yet another high-level Patriots starter was going to lose his job to a late round QB who would go on to have another 20 year, six ring career. Time was a flat circle. Everything I ever knew about anything was a lie.

Obviously, none of that happened. Zappe came right back down to Earth and the Bears settled back down. The Patriots wouldn’t score another point for the rest of the night and Chicago cruised to a 33-14 victory. Zappe finished the day 14 of 22 for 185 yards, one TD, and two interceptions, and it was the last we saw of him for the remainder of the season. There are still those who want to move on from Jones and let Zappe cook, in large part because of this game, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

When I first sat down to make this list, I had this moment ranked at Number 18. But the more I thought about it, the more it kept moving up the ranks. I second guessed myself the whole time - I mean how could I possibly put a Monday Night blowout against a team the Patriots 100% should have beat in my Top 10? - but at the end of the day, this was hands down one of the most memorable moments of the entire season. If there was a more electric six minutes of a second quarter of a random Monday Night game in the history of the Patriots franchise, I certainly have no idea what it is. That game started off so depressing, and then got as exciting and euphoric as I got all of last year, and then right back down again. I still find myself randomly thinking about that Zappe second quarter and what happened for those two crazy possessions.

Had things ended differently, I’d have put this moment even higher. But since it came in a blowout loss and was about as flash in the pan of a moment as it possibly gets, Number 8 was the highest I could do, and even that might be pushing it. But looking back on this last year, Zappe against the Bears stands out as much, if not more, than anything else.

