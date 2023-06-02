New England Patriots links 6/02/23 - Positive reports from OTAs; Thornton, Keion White impressed

TEAM TALK
- Press Conference transcripts: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Patriots Catch-22: Takeaways and position recaps from OTAs. (80 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Biggest observations from Wednesday’s OTA. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran writes how for the first time in years, the Patriots are building momentum early.
- Mark Daniels points out how Bill O’Brien’s new offense has excited Mac Jones.
- Zack Cox points out nine things we learned about the first open OTA practice: The offense is in good hands.
- Matt Dolloff identifies 9 Patriots who made a good first impression at OTAs. Thornton & Gesicki top the list.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Five takeaways from Patriots OTAs: Who’s in charge?
- CLNS Media: Greg Bedard gives his main takeaways from OTAs, admits the offense ‘looked good’. (4 min. video)
- Zack Cox highlights Mac Jones with a lofty prediction for WR Tyquan Thornton, ‘He’s going to be a great player for a long time.’
- Dakota Randall calls Tyquan Thornton a standout in practice and posts a video clip of Mac Jones connecting with him on a deep pass.
- Dakota Randall says it looks like Tyquan Thornton achieved his goal of bulking up this offseason.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Patriots’ still have a glaring hole at offensive tackle.
- Dakota Randall observed Joe Judge running special teams drills during practice. Cam Achord, the Patriots’ special teams coordinator the last three seasons, also was present, but Judge appeared to be leading the operation.
- Alex Barth explains why the Patriots are about to open up a roster spot.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Making Case For DeAndre Hopkins To New England; Who will be New England’s most impactful rookie? More.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What to make of Tyquan Thornton starring at Patriots OTAs; More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: News and Notes. Positive returns for Mac.
- Jacob Hare (Patriots Country) RB Rhamondre Stevenson named to NFL.com’s ‘All-Breakout’ Team.
- Alex Barth discusses the good and bad of the latest DeAndre Hopkins rumors, as they relate to the Patriots.
- Justin Leger reports Tom Brady opened up about his impending return to Gillette Stadium for the Patriots’ season opener vs. the Eagles. ‘A great gesture.’
- Lauren Campbell notes there is one record Tom Brady doesn’t like having to his name: “Probably my least favorite record is the amount of sacks I’ve taken in my career.”
- Jason Ounpraseuth notes Tom Brady reaffirms preparation for FOX NFL broadcasting gig and says he’s getting tired of telling people he’s not coming back to play QB.
- Dakota Randall notes Tom Brady insists the rumored rift with Bill Belichick was overblown.
- Chris Mason relays Tom Brady: Bill Belichick was one of the first to text after Bucs Super Bowl win.
- Nick O’Malley reports Tom Brady’s son Jack plays QB too, and his father fears the ‘crazy expectations’ that would come with it.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: JuJu Smith-Schuster is a football nerd, kind of like me.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) DeAndre Hopkins rumors: Patriots interested, but he seems to be eyeing Texans.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: Bill Belichick and I have a great relationship.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Tom Brady looking forward to Foxborough return for Patriots’ home opener: ‘It’s a great gesture by the organization’.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Tom Brady is ‘certain’ his NFL playing days are over. Now it’s time for us to move on, too. /By “us” you mean the media, right?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady reiterates his plan to work for Fox.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Patrick Mahomes picking Blaine Gabbert’s brain about Tom Brady.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) 5 assistant coach hires that’ll have biggest impact on ‘23 NFL season. No Bill O’Brien?!?
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s 10 most complete teams.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats’ top 10 NFL deep passers of 2022. No Pats.
Loading comments...