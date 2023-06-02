The New England Patriots’ regular season opener on Sept. 10 will be a spectacle. Not only will the team host the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, it will also celebrate its legendary former starting quarterback, Tom Brady.

As the Patriots announced last month, the game versus the Eagles will be dubbed a “Thank You Tom Game” and feature festivities in honor of the future Hall of Famer. On Thursday, the 45-year-old appeared on ESPN to talk about his upcoming return to New England.

“It was such a kind gesture by [team owner Robert Kraft], who I’ve been in touch with since the season ended,” Brady said as transcribed by NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “We’ve always had a great relationship. From the moment that I stepped foot in Foxborough, I’ve cherished that opportunity, and I’ve always felt like I’ve been a member of that organization.

“I know my football journey took me to Tampa for three years, which I absolutely loved. And when that ended I had an opportunity to really reconnect with RKK on a personal level. He thought this was something that the fans would really enjoy. Obviously, I want to go back there and see the fans. See my teammates.”

Famously selected 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady went on to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and 17 division titles — setting several franchise and league records along the way, and establishing himself as the most successful quarterback in pro football history. After the 2019 season, however, Brady took his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneer for three more years.

He led the team to a championship right away, earning his seventh ring in the process. He also played one game against his ex-club, a 19-17 win in Foxborough during the 2021 regular season.

Brady wore a different uniform that night. This time around, there will be no question about his allegiances.

“I went back there one time, it was in an opposing uniform, which was a different type of welcoming. Although people were very polite, and I had a great experience,” Brady said.

“To be able to go back there in a different frame of mind, a less competitive frame of mind, and I’m always pulling for the Patriots. It’s been a great organization. I’ve got so many friends there still. My kids were born in Boston. I have so many incredible memories of my time there, and it’s a great gesture by the organization.”