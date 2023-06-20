The New England Patriots are headed into their summer break with two open spots on their 90-man roster. There is a chance that the number will grow soon, depending on how the team will handle sophomore cornerback Jack Jones’ recent arrest, but for now we will calculate with where the roster stands at the moment when we ask the question:

How will the Patriots fill those openings?

Projecting what Bill Belichick and company will do is obviously a near-impossible task at any given time. Based on what we know about the team’s current roster and free agency tendencies, however, we can identify a few potential candidates.

WR DeAndre Hopkins: Arguably the most prominent player currently on the market, Hopkins is one of the most productive pass catchers of his generation and a starter-caliber player despite recently having turned 31. While his age and possible asking price might be issues for New England, there are few questions about his potential in the team’s offense. Hopkins was in Foxborough for a free agency visit last week.

WR Olabisi Johnson: The Patriots had Johnson in town for a visit in mid-March, possibly to check on his recovery process from an ACL tear suffered last August. The 26-year-old, who stands at 6-foot-0, 210 pounds and spent the first four years of his career in Minnesota, has remained unsigned ever since; he might be a potential contingency option in case Hopkins does not join the club.

Darrel Williams: The Patriots recently parted ways with offseason addition James Robinson, possibly creating the need for increased depth at running back. The market is not necessarily filled with enticing options, but the versatile Williams might be the best of the bunch. His one-year stint in Arizona may have been a disappointment, but Williams has proven production in the NFL and is only two years removed from a 1,000-yard season.

OL D.J. Fluker: A former first-round draft pick, who spent the 2022 season without a team, Fluker is trying to make his comeback now. He offers an intriguing combination of size, athleticism and positional flexibility as a tackle/guard option, but has not yet found consistent success since entering the the NFL in 2011. The Patriots brought him in for a visit earlier this month but like DeAndre Hopkins let him leave without a contract.

DE Trey Flowers: Flowers won a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018, and visited New England alongside Olabisi Johnson in mid-March. He too has remained unsigned ever since, but would be an interesting addition to the team’s defensive edge due to his experience and prior productivity in the system — if only as a rotational depth option for training camp.

LB Carson Wells: A 2022 undrafted free agent, Wells spent the last year-plus with the Cincinnati Bengals and the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks. An move option at linebacker, who has experience both on the edge and off the ball, he would improve the Patriots’ current linebacker and special teams depth — two areas that took a hit when Raekwon McMillan was lost for the year with a partially torn Achilles.

CB Tae Hayes: The Patriots released Hayes last Monday, but Jack Jones’ uncertain legal situation might cause them to reevaluate the move. The 25-year-old has some experience in the system after originally arriving last season, and would help keep the depth situation stable — similar to what New England did when it re-signed defensive tackle Justus Tavai in light of Lawrence Guy’s apparent minicamp holdout.

Obviously, the Patriots have several directions they could go into to fill the openings on their squad. The Jack Jones affair will likely impact their decision making, as will their optimism regarding the DeAndre Hopkins visit.

What we can say with relative certainty is that the spots will not remain unoccupied. With only one roster cutdown deadline now in late August, the Patriots will likely try to maximize roster flexibility and depth until then.