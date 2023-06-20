New England Patriots links 6/20/23 - Solid standouts Judon, Uche, Bentley get noticed

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Favorite player to watch, Biggest surprise and more minicamp takeaways.
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran explains how for the Patriots, the timing of Jack Jones’ arrest couldn’t be worse.
- Mike Kadlick takes a birds-eye look at all three units and how they stack up as a whole against the rest of the NFL.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 3 underrated moves the Patriots made in the 2023 offseason. 1. Mike Gesicki signing.
- Steve Silverman (ClutchPoints) 2 underrated sleepers who could break out in 2023 NFL season. 1. Jabrill Peppers.
- Sophie Weller reports LB Josh Uche is in Frankfurt, Germany, where the Patriots will be in Week 10 for a matchup against the Colts.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 10 biggest OTAs and minicamp standouts for Patriots. Jack Jones included. /[sobs!]
- Riley Sheppard (Patriots Country) Patriots: ‘One of NFL’s worst QB situations’?
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones talks up JuJu Smith-Schuster’s work ethic.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Breaking down the contract incentives for Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills.
- Nick Stevens thumbnails four free agent running backs the Pats could pursue.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: News and Notes. 1. Waiting on the Jack Jones fallout.
- Alex Barth comes up with nine ways to pass the time while waiting for DeAndre Hopkins to sign.
- Ricky Doyle relays Albert Breer explaining how DeAndre Hopkins delaying his free agency decision could benefit him after his Patriots visit.
- Gerard Angelo Samillano (ClutchPoints) Fans aren’t buying aborted Aaron Rodgers to Patriots trade rumor.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) DeAndre domino: Patriots also looking at former Cowboys’ star RB Ezekiel Elliott?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard should take the money; Plus, notes on Chris Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, C.J. Stroud, Sam Howell, Stefon Diggs and much more.
- Alex Kay (Bleacher Report) Fact or Fiction: Buying or selling latest buzz coming out of 2023 NFL minicamps. Fact: Marte Mapu set for big Patriots role.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Would DeAndre Hopkins signing by Patriots come with a compromise on practice?
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Schemes that are taking over the NFL, Part 3.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Eight takeaways from the NFL’s 2023 offseason. 1. Pending free agency wave.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Best duos on each NFL team heading into 2023. Patriots: Matt Judon and Josh Uche.
- Dalton Miller (ProFootballNetwork) Best Linebackers in the NFL 2023. Patriots 27th Ja’Whaun Bentley.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s 11 best safeties. No Pats.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL running back matchmaker: Josh Jacobs exits Raiders, Ezekiel Elliott to Patriots, more potential moves.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Ranking top 10 RBs for 2023: List headlined by members of 2017 draft class. No Pats.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL 2023 ‘Triplets,’ Part I. Tier 9, 27th. Patriots: QB: Mac Jones RB: Rhamondre Stevenson WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- Dalton Miller (ProFootballNetwork) NFL head coach power rankings 2023. No. 2 Bill Belichick.
- Mason Cameron (PFF) Record Book — Offense: Highest-graded seasons at every position.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL still assessing options for Hard Knocks, other shows.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) After LIV forced a PGA partnership, could Saudi Public Investment Fund target NFL ownership?
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Andrew Callahan reports on what we know about Jack Jones after consulting with several Massachusetts attorneys and law experts. Will Jones go to prison? The odds are against him. /Solid info here. Good read.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Jack Jones likely to be arraigned Tuesday on gun charges.
- NBC Sports Boston guest Michael McCann, Sports and Entertainment Law Director at UNH, offers insight into Jack Jones’ recent arrest at Logan airport and explains what this could mean for the Patriots CB. (1.13 min. video)
