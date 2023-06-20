The College Football Hall of Fame announced the list of finalists for its 2024 class earlier this month, and once again several former New England Patriots are on the list of finalists.

In total, 220 former players and coaches are on the ballot this year. Among the 78 players and nine coaches up for selection from the NCAA Bowl Subdivision, five have spent time with the Patriots over the course of their professional careers.

RB Montee Ball (Wisconsin): A former second-round draft pick, Ball joined the Patriots’ practice squad late during the 2015 season. He was signed to a futures contract, but released shorty there after being jailed following a domestic violence incident. Ball, who battled with alcoholism throughout his career, never appeared in a game for New England, nor for any other team after his arrest.

QB Matt Cavanaugh (Pittsburgh): Cavanaugh joined the Patriots as a second-round selection in 1978 and spent five seasons with the organization. While serving primarily as a backup behind Steve Grogan, he did start 15 games and attempted a combined 385 passes during his time in New England. When he left the Patriots, he had completed 53.5 percent of his throws for 3,018 yards and a 19-to-23 touchdown-interception rate.

CB Antonio Langham (Alabama): Langham spent the final season of his seven-year NFL career with the Patriots. The former first-round draft pick appeared in 15 games with seven starts for the team during the 2000 season, registering 40 tackles as well as one interception.

LB Matt Russell (Colorado): Russell never appeared in a game for the Patriots, but he did spend time with the team’s scouting department. He originally arrived in December 2000 as a pro scout and won a Super Bowl ring the following year. After a one-year hiatus, he re-joined the team as an area scout in 2003, and earned himself two more championship rings before his departure in 2006.

DT Richard Seymour (Georgia): The Patriots’ first-round selection in the 2001 draft, Seymour spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year career in New England. He appeared in 126 games for the franchise before getting traded to the then-Oakland Raiders in 2009 and played a key role in New England’s first three Super Bowl wins. He is a member of the NFL’s and Patriots’ Teams of the 2000s, the Patriots’ 50th Anniversary Team, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In addition, four players from the divisional ranks also wore the Patriots’ uniform at one point in their respective NFL careers. A total of 101 players and 32 coaches from the second-tier of college competition are on the ballot.

LB Vincent Brown (Mississippi Valley State): A second-round draft choice by the Patriots in 1988, Brown spent his entire eight-year career with the club. He appeared in 124 games for the organization and proved himself a reliable player in the middle of the defense: he intercepted 10 passes, registered 16.5 quarterback sacks, forced six fumbles and scored two touchdowns.

WR Randy Moss (Marshall): One of the best wide receivers of all time, Moss spent three and a half seasons in New England. He joined the team in 2007 via trade from Oakland, and promptly developed into a key member of their offensive attack. During his time as a Patriot, the Pro Football Hall of Famer saw action in 56 games, catching 271 passes for 4,046 yards and 51 touchdowns. Like Richard Seymour, he too is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CB Tyrone Poole (Fort Valley State): Poole may have spent only three of his 14 NFL seasons with the Patriots between 2003 and 2005, but he did help the team win Super Bowl 38 — one of 24 starts for him during his tenure with the organization. When he left New England, he had not just registered seven interceptions and four forced fumbles, but also won a pair of championship rings.

RB Danny Woodhead (Chadron State): A former rookie free agent, Woodhead arrived in New England in 2010 and over the next two seasons was an electric playmaker in one of the league’s best offenses. A versatile player at the running back position, he appeared in 51 total games as a Patriot and touched the ball 389 times for 2,412 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Last year, five former Patriots were on the Hall of Fame ballot with one making it in. Running back Kevin Faulk was voted in for his career at LSU.

In order to become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration, a player must have earned first-team All-American consideration at one point during his college career and have left school at least 10 years ago. Entering this year’s process, a total of 1,056 players and 226 coaches have been inducted so far — roughly 0.02 percent of the almost 5.54 million people who have either played or coached at the college level.