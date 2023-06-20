Update 6/20/2023: Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleads ‘not guilty’ to weapons charges, set to return to court Aug. 18

Following his arrest on multiple weapons charges last week, New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arraigned at East Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday morning. The 25-year-old pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Jones was arrested on Friday at Boston’s Logan Airport after security found two loaded guns plus additional magazines in his carry-on luggage He was charged on two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The sophomore defensive back posted $30,000 in bail and is due to return to court on Friday, Aug. 18. The Patriots will be in Wisconsin that day: they will take on the Green Bay Packers in their second preseason game one day later.

Original story 6/20/2023: Facing gun charges, Patriots cornerback Jack Jones to appear in court on Tuesday

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is scheduled to appear in East Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is facing multiple charges after two handguns and ammunition clips were allegedly found in his carry-on luggage as he was trying to board a flight from Boston’s Logan Airport to Los Angeles on Friday.

Per Massachusetts State Police, Jones was arrested at a TSA checkpoint in Terminal B at around 5:30 p.m. ET. He was released after posting $50,000 in cash bail, but is now facing charges that were described as “serious” by legal expert Michael McCann.

Jones is being charged with possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He is facing charges on two counts per each offense.

“Certainly, what we know so far, is that he’s facing serious charges that carry, potentially, time in prison,” McCann said about the charges and what they might mean for Jones. “I think that that’s something that has to be really worrisome for him beyond how this will affect his career with the Patriots and his eligibility to play in the NFL.”

According to the office of Suffolk district attorney Kevin R. Hayden, who is prosecuting the defensive back, Jones’ alleged offenses could carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games as a rookie before missing the final four weeks of the season due to a knee injury and subsequent team suspension. A rotational member of the New England secondary, he registered two interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — as well as one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Jones saw action with the starters during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, but his arrest on Friday has put his future in question. So far, however, the Patriots have only said that they would be “in the process of gathering more information.”