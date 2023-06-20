New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones appeared in East Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday to be arraigned on multiple weapons charges. The 25-year-old was arrested last week after security officers at Logan Airport allegedly found two loaded firearms plus additional ammunition in a carry-on bag.

Jones pleaded “not guilty” — the maximum extent of what he would say about his situation in a public forum. The second-year defensive back has not commented in any other way, with his attorney doing the talking after he left court on Tuesday.

That brief media window outside the courtroom saw Jones stand silently nearby as his attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, expressed her opinion on the case. It appears she was most concerned about how her client was portrayed on social media, though, rather than give any concrete insight into his legal predicament.

“It’s the social media and the media who have turned him into a thug; who have labeled him a thug with no evidence whatsoever,” Scapicchio said.

“This is no situation where Mr. Jones ever wanted to be a thug, or thought of as a thug. But because he is a young Black man, all of a sudden he’s a thug. That’s what’s happened here. There’s no evidence to that whatsoever and it’s disrespectful to Mr. Jones and everyone else, every other Black man in America who’s young and Black to be called a thug because he happens to be Black in this situation. This is the institutional racism that we deal with every day in the court system.”

Scapicchio added that his supposed portrayal also could have had an impact on his employment by the Patriots.

“That label that was attached to him through social media almost got him fired, and it is completely unfounded,” she claimed. “Mr. Jones did exactly what everybody else in his situation would have done, he cooperated with the police, he was arrested, he promised to be here, he showed up here this morning, he was polite to the police. He did nothing that would suggest that he was in any way trying to act as a thug or a wannabe gang member.”

The Patriots released a brief statement after Jones was arrested last Friday, saying that they would be in the process of gathering more information. As of Tuesday, Jones remains under contract with the team; no New England move was listed on the NFL transactions wire that day.

“We are grateful to the Patriots organization and to the leaders of the Patriots that they didn’t believe and feed into what was happening on social media, where people were saying he was a wannabe thug and he was trying to get the guns past security. Nothing could be further from the truth. That’s not what happened in this case, and I suggest we wait to hear all of the evidence before people jump to a conclusion.”

Jones’ attorney continued by adding that he apparently had “no intention of bringing any guns into Logan Airport that day” and that she would expect the evidence to show that “he had no knowledge of what was going on” in regards to his carry-on bag.

Per the police report, the two guns in questions allegedly were inside an unlocked handgun box in a black duffel bag. The bag itself had the words “UFC” and “Jones, Jack” printed on its outside; Jones was part of a Patriots field trip to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas during last year’s training camp.

“All Mr. Jones wants to do is play football. He doesn’t want to be a distraction at all,” Scapicchio told reporters on Tuesday. “He wants to support his family and play football. That’s his goal here, but everyone turned him into this thug and this wannabe gangster.”

A part-time starting cornerback, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Patriots as a rookie last year. The fourth-round draft pick registered a pair of interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — as well as one forced fumble and fumble recovery each. Entering Year 2 in the NFL, he saw action with the starting defense during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

His legal situation might change his outlook. Despite Jones remaining on the Patriots roster for the time being, him getting cut still appears to be a possibility.