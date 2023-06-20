Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie safety/linebacker Marte Mapu.

Hard facts

Name: Marte Mapu

Position: Box safety/Off-the-ball linebacker

Opening day age: 23 (11/8/1999)

Size: 6’3”, 216 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 52)

Contract status: Under contract through 2026 (2027 UFA)

Experience

A two-way player at Hawthorne High School in his hometown in California, Mapu played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. However, despite being a productive player he was unranked heading toward the college level; only a handful of FCS school expressed interest in bringing him aboard, Sacramento State among them. He arrived on campus in 2017 but redshirted his freshman season. The other five years of his career as a Hornet can be categorized into pre- and post-Covid-19.

In 2018 and 2019, he primarily played as a role player and saw action in 16 games with two starts. After the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, however, he became a starter in the team’s secondary. Filling a hybrid safety/linebacker position, he started all 25 of his games between 2021 and 2022. His final season was his best, and it allowed Mapu to enter the NFL Draft as a projected mid-round prospect. Indeed, he was selected 76th overall in the third round by the Patriots.

2022 review

Stats: 13 games (13 starts) | 871 defensive snaps, 128 special teams snaps | 79 tackles, 10 missed tackles (11.2%), 1 forced fumble | 65 targets, 44 catches, 449 yards, 1TD, 2 INTs | 10 quarterback pressures (2 sacks, 2 hits, 6 hurries) | 2 special teams tackles, 1 field goal block

Season recap: Coming off the most productive season of his college career up until that point, Mapu did not make the jump to the NFL just yet. Instead, he decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s special eligibility rules introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and return to Sacramento State for a sixth season — a decision that we now know was a good one.

Mapu, after all, boosted his draft stock quite a bit in 2022. Appearing in all 13 of the Hornets’ games, he was a core member of the team’s defense and productive special teams presence.

On defense, Mapu played a role labeled “Rover” in coordinator Andy Thompson’s system. Lining up as a hybrid player combining box safety and off-the-ball linebacker responsibilities, he was a consistent playmaker both when playing downhill and when dropping back into coverage. He was credited with 79 tackles and a forced fumble, registered two interceptions, and notched 10 quarterback pressures including a pair of sacks.

Mapu played a physical and aggressive style of defense, setting the tone for a team that went 12-1 on the year. His individual accolades were not too shabby, either: he was named first-team All-Big Sky and first-team All-American and became just the second player in the program’s 69-year history to be named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.

Mapu’s work as a defender was impressive. The same can be said about his kicking game contributions: not only did he register a pair of tackles, he also blocked a field goal attempt in an overtime win against Montana in mid-October.

For as good a season as Mapu had in 2022 — the best of his career by most standards — he still had some room for improvement. His aggressiveness, for example, was a blessing and a curse at times resulting in a rather high rate of missed tackles (11.2%). Also, most of his action came against lower-tier competition when compared to other draft-eligible players; he played only one game versus an FBS-level opponent in 2022.

All in all, though, Mapu set himself up well for the jump to the pro level. And even though he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in February, he ended up becoming a third-round draft pick.

2023 preview

What will be his role? Mapu is a big, physical player who offers intriguing athleticism to play a versatile role in the New England defense. He could, for example, serve as a “star” — a safety/linebacker hybrid — in the mold of teammates Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers. In addition, the Patriots also used him as an off-ball linebacker and free safety during their offseason workout program. Regardless of the label attached to him, the rookie should be able to see some regular snaps this season as a package-specific jack of all trades on defense and a potential five-unit special teamer.

What is his growth potential? New England’s second- and third-level personnel faces some uncertainty. At safety, Kyle Dugger will be a free agent in 2024 and Adrian Phillips is already 31 years old; at linebacker, Jahlani Tavai is the only player signed beyond 2023. Even if players such as Dugger and Ja’Whaun Bentley are retained, Mapu should be able to see increased opportunities moving forward. It would not be a surprise if he becomes the third member of the safety rotation alongside Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, or serve as a top 3 off-ball linebacker next to Bentley and Tavai.

As far as his actual performance is concerned, Mapu’s room for improvement is quite clear. He needs to get used to playing against top-tier competition, manage his aggressiveness, and work on his tackling abilities. If he can do that, he should be able to turn into a valuable member of the New England defense.

Does he have positional versatility? Within the context of his position, Mapu does offer some flexibility. The Patriots can line him up as a classic off-the-ball linebacker or move him back deeper to a more traditional safety setup — two things they already did with him during open offseason practices. He can also kick out to the slot to cover tight ends, or play up on the line of scrimmage in New England’s “double mug” looks as a potential blitz player. In addition, as noted above, he should see regular action in the kicking game right away.

What is his salary cap situation? Mapu signed a standard four-year rookie contract with the Patriots earlier this month, and is carrying a salary cap hit of $1.01 million this year. This number consists of a base salary of $750,000 as well as a fully-guaranteed $261,583 signing bonus proration. Mapu’s deal is one of the 51 most expensive on the team at the moment, and therefore counting against New England’s cap even under the NFL’s Top-51 offseason stipulation.

How safe is his roster spot? Based on his draft status alone, Mapu is a lock to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster this fall. In fact, if you add the fact that he offers an enticing mix of athleticism, size and positional flexibility, you get a player who might be around in a prominent capacity for quite a few seasons beyond this upcoming one.

One-sentence projection: Mapu will end up playing a smaller role than organized team activities and minicamp would suggest, but he will still make a handful of impact plays on both defense and special teams.

