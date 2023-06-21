New England Patriots links 6/21/23 - How deep is the cornerback depth chart?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots Foundation and Bank of America team up to support second round of Community Captains Program.
- Patriots host inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium. (31 sec. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Breaking down the roster depth, Final minicamp takeaways, Patriots news roundup. (2 hours)
- Community: Matt Judon visits Gather Farm with Crossroads RI.
LOCAL LINKS
- Tanner James highlights Bill Belichick discussing the evolution of the short passing game and how RPOs and screens are an extension of the running game.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick discusses Christian Gonzalez and drafting strategy.
- Karen Guregian piles on Bill Belichick from the Brady decision to hiring Cam Newton to OTA violations, Trent Brown and now Jack Jones. He can’t seem to stop the bleeding when it comes to trouble for the Patriots.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots Mailbag: Who’s up next in New England’s suddenly shallow cornerback room?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: News and notes. Could jack Jones play in 2023? More.
- Jacob Hare (Patriots Country) Patriots roster projection: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte on the bubble?
- Chris Mason looks at how Jack Jones’ absence would alter the secondary.
- Alex Barth thumbnails some free agent cornerbacks who could help the Patriots.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 4 free agent cornerbacks the Patriots could sign if they move on from Jack Jones.
- Conor Orr speculates on what’s next for the secondary if the Pats move on from talented but troubled Jack Jones.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Should Patriots be interested in NFL Supplemental Draft prospect Purdue WR Miltoon Wright?
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three easiest and three toughest games on the Patriots 2023 schedule.
- Justin Leger relays DeAndre Hopkins Twitter message to his future teammates, “Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy.”
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph answer questions and talk all things Patriots. (1 hour)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes Clare Cooper to discuss Jack Jones’ status, Mike Gesicki’s future, and whether JuJu Smith-Schuster or Christian Gonzalez will have a greater impact. (34 min.)
- 6 Rings and Football Things podcast: Nick Stevens and Mike Kadlick talk the latest on Jack Jones, what is the biggest position of need for the Patriots, and more. (42 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Emptying the Notebook: Why Mike Tomlin is continually ‘a guy on the rise’; Plus, notes on Jack Jones, Kellen Moore, Chandler Jones, J.K. Dobbins, and the pass-rush market.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: How running backs face financial disadvantages at every stage of their careers.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) One non-QB each NFL team can least afford to lose in 2023. Patriots: Matthew Judon.
- SportsCenter (ESPN) Where could Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins team up? (1.16 min. video) Patriots included.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2023 NFL season: 10 biggest remaining roster holes. No Pats.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Rams bring back veteran RB Sony Michel after one season away.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aaron Rodgers, despite having many millions in the bank, will pass the hat to fund online sports venture.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL conducts media conference call regarding efforts to train players on gambling policy.
- Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) Is NFL gambling policy protecting integrity or perception?
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mark Daniels considers whether Jack Jones is still worth the risk for the Patriots.
- Jerry Thornton gives us his take on Jack Jones’ lawyer addressing his gun charges outside the courtroom in a video that is “really... something.”
- Michael Hurley writes that despite Tuesday’s post-arraignment denunciation of the media and social media users, Jack Jones and this lingering case will certainly stand as quite the distraction for the foreseeable future.
- Mike Reiss reports Jack Jones pleads not guilty to weapons charges. Jones attorney said ”He had no intention of bringing any guns into Logan Airport that day. I expect the evidence is going to show that he had no knowledge of what was going on.”
- Sophie Weller tells us when Jack Jones is set to appear back in court after he was arraigned on Tuesday morning.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) ‘Oops!’ can Cowboys’ Barry Switzer save Jack Jones from prison? Both former Cowboys coach Barry Switzer and current Jets’ All-Pro Quinnen Williams didn’t spend a day behind bars after being arrested for carrying a gun to the airport. Can the same “oops” defense work for the Patriots’ Jack Jones?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Matt Araiza plans to sue alleged gang rape victim’s lawyer for defamation.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dalvin Cook is quietly scoring victories in his off-field legal case.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Tyreek Hill is under investigation for allegedly striking a marina employee.
Loading comments...