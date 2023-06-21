NFL teams ask their running backs to do more than just carry the football. They also have to be able to contribute in the passing game, both as receivers out of the backfield and in pass protection.

Getting up to speed in that latter area can be a challenge for players entering the pro level from the college game. The NFL is a lot more physical as well as sophisticated; being able to identify blocking assignments and then carrying them out properly is not an easy task to do for players who might have little to no experience in this area.

This is one of the reasons why the New England Patriots generally take it slow when it comes to inserting rookie running backs into the lineup. Likewise, they are asking their players to show development in that area between the second and third years in the system.

The Patriots have two such players under contract at the moment: Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris, who joined the team as fourth- and sixth-round draft choices, respectively, last year. When it comes to their pass protection prowess, it appears they are on the right track.

“That generally is a big area [of development],” said New England head coach Bill Belichick during the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month. “Of course, it depends on the individual player and what kind of background he has in that area, but a lot of college players don’t have the kind of background there that they would need here, so that is a big level of potential improvement for those guys.

“Kevin and Pierre have done a good job there. We’ll see what happens when the pads come on. I mean, there’s knowing who to block and there’s blocking them. It’s Part A and Part B. You can’t do one without the other. But they both have a good willingness to do that. They showed that last year.”

Strong Jr. and Harris saw limited opportunities during their rookie seasons.

Strong Jr. appeared in 15 games, but he was used primarily on special teams. As an offensive contributor, he took the field for 51 snaps over eight games; he touched the ball 17 times for 142 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, the youngster was asked to pass-protect only four times all year.

Harris, meanwhile, played in five games after starting the year on the practice squad. He touched the ball 18 times for 52 yards and one score, while pass-blocking six times.

Neither has had any opportunity to practice the art of pass protection so far this offseason — the Collective Bargaining Agreement prevents live contact during the spring. However, they did prepare for the job from a mental perspective.

“I think from a technique, understanding, anticipation standpoint, a lot of times you have a pretty good idea who can come, or will be coming, based on configuration of the secondary,” Belichick said. “Or, even the front when they align in certain spots, it’s a pretty good indication that that’s a blitzing location versus not a blitzing location, little things like that. But they’ve both come along well.”

Belichick added another running back entering his second season as a Patriot. Ty Montgomery joined the team as a free agent last offseason, but he missed virtually all of 2022 after suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener.

According to the Patriots’ head coach, Montgomery also is a player on the upswing in that particular part of the game.

“Ty didn’t really get a full year of it. He had the spring and training camp, but it’s been good for him as well,” Belichick said. “It’s always an important area, especially at that position. Things change quickly, linebackers move, the quarterback makes a call change and they have to adjust, secondary pressures, and another set of encyclopedias. It can get kind of complex back there.”