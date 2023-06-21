Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with 10th-year safety Adrian Phillips.

Hard facts

Name: Adrian Phillips

Position: Safety

Opening day age: 31 (3/28/1992)

Size: 5’11”, 210 lbs

Jersey number: 21

Contract status: Under contract through 2024 (2025 UFA)

Experience

Following a four-year college career at Texas, Phillips went unselected in the 2014 NFL Draft. He subsequently signed with the then-San Diego Chargers, and early on in his career moved between the team’s roster and practice squad on a regular basis. As a result, he appeared in only 12 combined games over his first two years in the league. His role on both defense and in the kicking game slowly started the grow, however, and by 2016 he was a valuable rotational defensive back and core special teamer.

During the four seasons between 2016 and 2019, Phillips carved out a role a versatile chess piece in the team’s secondary: lining up all over the formation, he appeared in 54 of a possible 66 games and registered five interceptions, two forced fumbles plus one recovery, and an average of 43.8 tackles per season. Furthermore, he was named to the Pro Bowl and first All-Pro squad for his special teams work in 2018.

Despite his success, however, he left Los Angeles in 2020 to sign a two-year free agent contract with the Patriots. Since then, Phillips has seen prominent playing time. Serving as a “star” defender moving between safety and off-the-ball linebacker, he has appeared in a combined 51 regular season and playoff games and has registered six interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — as well as a sack, forced fumble and 273 tackles. Phillips was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in October 2021.

2022 review

Stats: 17 games (8 starts) | 702 defensive snaps (62.1%), 194 special teams snaps (42.5%) | 63 tackles, 3 missed tackles (4.5%) | 36 targets, 24 catches, 280 yards, 2 TDs | 1 quarterback pressure (1 hit) | 3 special teams tackles

Season recap: Phillips was originally scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency in March 2022, but the Patriots made sure to take care of one of their most valuable defenders before it could come to that. They already signed him to a three-year contract extension in January that would run through the 2024 season and has a value of $12.75 million.

The first year of that extension already showed that New England was smart to lock Phillips up before he could make it to the open market. In a way, his 2022 campaign was not as spectacular as his previous season (when he had four interceptions and a forced fumble). Nonetheless, he once again showcased his versatile skillset and abilities both as a do-it-all member of the Patriots defense and special teams crew.

In the former role, he was on the field for 702 of a possible 1,130 defensive snaps (62.1%). Phillips registered 63 tackles on 66 attempts — a miss rate of just 4.5 percent — split relatively evenly between the run and pass games: 31 versus the run, 32 versus the pass.

For much of the year, Phillips played some fundamentally sound football on the second and third levels of the defense. Due to his lack of turnovers, however, he flew a bit under the radar in 2022 despite being a key contributor to one of the league’s better defensive units.

Don't think enough people know how good #Patriots safety Adrian Phillips is at football. Trucks Aaron Jones on a blitz (saves a TD), stands up 250-pound AJ Dillon in the hole, plays man, plays robber/zone. Good at everything. pic.twitter.com/hHcoDnrzdc — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 4, 2022

One reason for Phillips’ lack of high-impact plays on defense might have been his usage. The Patriots, after all, scaled back his snaps a bit from Week 6 on; he started the first six games of the season but only two more for the remainder of the year. His playing time share dropped from 75.2 percent through the first six games to 55.3 percent from Weeks 7 to 18.

What caused that change? There are several factors that might have contributed, such as an injury or the emergence of fellow safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers. However, it appears most likely that his special teams role played a major part in this.

Week 6, after all, saw the Patriots lose one of their most-involved players in the third phase of the game for the year: Cody Davis, who among other roles served as personal punt protector, suffered a season-ending knee injury against Cleveland. The injury forced New England to adapt, and Phillips was a big part in this process by taking over that protector role he had already played several times before in his career.

As a result, Phillips was on the field for 42.5 percent of special teams snaps in 2022 (194 of 457) — the highest such number since he joined the Patriots in 2020. He finished with three tackles.

2023 preview

What will be his role? The Patriots used Phillips in several roles within their secondary since his arrival in 2020. Heading into his fourth year in the system, he should be expected to be used in a similar fashion. His projected role will therefore once again be a multi-faceted one: he will see a majority of snaps as a “star” linebacker/safety hybrid while also being employed in the slot and as a free safety from time to time. In addition, he will continue playing a prominent role on special teams.

What is his growth potential? Phillips is well-established as a player, and any potential growth will happen on a smaller scale. What might it look like in 2023? There are two possible scenarios. The first is Phillips’ special teams snaps going down again in light of Cody Davis’ return, and him possibly being more prominently featured on defense as a result. The second is the opposite; Phillips becoming more of a role player on the defensive side of the ball with his kicking game usage increasing even more.

Does he have positional versatility? Well, yes. Both during his time with the Chargers and in New England, Phillips has seen action all over the defense. In 2022, for example, he lined up at box safety (281 snaps; 40.0%), free safety (199; 28.3%) and slot cornerback (143; 20.4%) and even saw action up on the defensive line (57; 8.1%) and split out wide (22; 3.1%). In addition to his versatile usage on defense, he also has vast special teams experience. Last season, he was a regular on the punt coverage team (61; 31.4%), field goal/extra point blocking units (54; 27.8%), kickoff coverage (49; 25.3%) and return squads (21; 10.8%), and — early on in the season — punt return crew (9; 4.6%).

What is his salary cap situation? Phillips is entering the second season of the three-year contract extension he signed with the Patriots in January 2022. His salary cap hit for the upcoming season stands at $4.54 million — the 13th highest on the team right now. It consists of a $1.65 million salary, $1.19 million signing bonus proration, $1.28 million in likely-to-be-earned roster bonuses, and $425,000 in additional bonuses. A total of $2.57 million is guaranteed: most of Phillips’ salary and all of his signing bonus are his regardless of what happens.

How safe is his roster spot? Based on his age and reduced defensive role down the stretch in 2023, one would think Phillips might be a surprise cut candidate. While nothing can ever be ruled out when it comes to the Patriots, the economics of his contract and especially his experience as both a versatile defender and core special teamer means that he should be expected to be on the squad come the regular season.

One-sentence projection: After not registering any takeaways in 2022, Phillips will return to his big-play ways in 2023.

What do you think about Adrian Phillips heading into the 2023 season? Where does he stand on the safety depth chart? Will he make more impact plays? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.