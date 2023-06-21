Four past Patriots named to 2023 All-USFL team

April’s opening USFL rosters included a long list of players who made previous stops with the New England Patriots.

With the regular season now in the rearview, four of those past Patriots now reside on a roster of 28.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman, nose tackle John Atkins, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and cornerback DJ Daniel have been named to the 2023 All-USFL Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Coleman, 28, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. The former Biletnikoff Award winner out of Baylor would go on to spend time both on the active roster and practice squad in Foxborough two Septembers later. Across 10 weeks this spring with the Philadelphia Stars, his 669 receiving yards set the USFL record. Four touchdowns were notched by Coleman through 51 catches.

Atkins, 30, had signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After being waived at the end of his rookie preseason, the Georgia product went on to appear in 14 NFL games through stints with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons. Transferred from the Tampa Bay Bandits following 2022, Atkins recorded 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the Memphis Showboats’ interior line.

Tezino, 26, arrived in the NFL as part of New England’s undrafted class in 2020. The ex-San Diego State linebacker was waived at the reduction to 80 players that July and subsequently claimed by the Carolina Panthers. In his second campaign with the Pittsburgh Maulers, Tezino totaled 94 tackles, including USFL bests with 53 solo and nine for loss. He added two interceptions, two forced fumbles, three recoveries and a pair of touchdowns.

Daniel, 24, joined New England’s practice squad in January 2022 after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The defensive back by way of Georgia Military College and Georgia landed with the New Jersey Generals last spring. He returned to log 30 tackles while tying for second in the USFL ranks with three interceptions.

“We are very grateful to our players, coaches, and general managers for the brand of football played in USFL Season 2,” president of football operations Daryl Johnston said in a statement. “There were a lot of difficult decisions to help determine the best players at 28 positions on offense, defense, and special teams. There were many players who were worthy of recognition in our highly competitive second season. Every team had at least two players named All-USFL, which is proof of the remarkable parity across the league. USFL fans are the ultimate winners as they got to enjoy watching these outstanding athletes play some incredible football.”

The USFL playoffs begin Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio and Sunday at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.