Bill Belichick gives a status update on Patriots first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez

The New England Patriots invested a first-round draft pick in Christian Gonzalez earlier this offseason, and it appears they are willing to throw him into the cornerback mix right away. The 17th overall selection this year, after all, already saw practice reps with the starting defense in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Those offseason workouts should not be taken at face value given the restrictions every team has to work with. That said, it is hard not to get optimistic about Gonzalez and his potential future role in the New England secondary.

This optimism is also shared by the team’s head coach. In a recent interview with The 33rd Team, Bill Belichick gave a status update on the young cornerback.

“We’ll work him at a number of positions, like we do almost all players at this point in time in the spring and then narrow it down a little bit when we get to training camp,” Belichick said. “Ultimately, he’s most likely going to be a perimeter corner but I think there are other situations where he could play inside or could play in the deeper part of the field depending on what the call is or how things present themselves from a game plan structure from time to time.”

Belichick also pointed out that the Patriots are using the spring to get rookie additions like Gonzalez up to speed.

“In the spring, the plan’s always kind of the same for these guys: bring them in, let them learn how to be a professional football player, and a New England Patriot,” he said. “That encompasses a lot of things: how to study, how to train, how to prepare, how to learn the terminology and communicate with your teammates, and so forth.”

Gonzalez joined the Patriots after an impressive one-year stint at the University of Oregon. But even though he set himself up well for the jump to the pro level and exited the pre-draft process as a projected top-10 selection, the junior defender remained on the board until New England made his fall stop halfway through the first round.

As Belichick pointed out, though, Gonzalez was not the target for his team at that point. Instead, he was rather one of several prospects identified as worthy of first-round consideration.

That approach is not unique to this year’s draft, but rather a general philosophy in the Belichick-led Patriots draft room.

“When we go into the draft, we don’t really target one guy, especially when you’re drafting at whatever point,” he said. “And need isn’t as big of a criteria as good football players. ... I don’t think it’s about where you need a player. If you got a good football player, nobody’s ever going to regret that.

“Glad Gonzo was there, but I think when you just go and look for one guy and then he’s not there, there’s other players in the draft that that can help us as well. But he’s been great to work with, and look forward to getting him ready to go for training camp.”