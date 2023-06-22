Joe Judge looks primed for big role with Patriots special teams unit

When the New England Patriots added Bill O’Brien to their offensive coaching staff this offseason, it signaled several coaches on the staff were headed for new roles.

One of those coaches was Joe Judge, who spent last year working as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach. With O’Brien handling the majority of those duties, Judge was freed up to handle other resposiblites.

While Bill Belichick noted earlier this month that Judge will help wherever he’s asked, it’s clear after a handful of spring practices that is main role will be back working on special teams.

“It’s been great,” Joe Cardona said of having him back on that side of the ball. “It’s something we can hit full stride and get going. For those of us that’ve been coached by him in the past, it’s familiar territory. For the guys that are new to it, I think they’re seeing a good approach.”

The move to special teams marks a return to his roots for Judge. He served as a special teams assistant when he first arrived in New England in 2012 until he was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2015. It’s a role he held through 2019 before being hired as the head coach of the New York Giants.

“For me it’s been like riding a bike,” Matthew Slater said. “I’ve spent so much time with Joe, he’s been so instrumental in my career helping me become the player I’ve become.”

“It’s been great. It’s been a seamless transition for a lot of our guys, even the guys who haven’t had experience playing for Joe. He’s a passionate coach, he’s very detailed-orientated, he knows the game, and he’s going to be a boost for us. So, we’re all excited.”

Throughout the spring, Judge was extremely hands on with the unit and often leading special teams drills. While no official title has been announced, early signs point to him leading the unit alongside Cam Achord and Joe Houston.

Coming off a down season last year - in which New England’s special teams unit ranked dead last in DVOA - the hope is the addition of Judge can help get the unit back on track.

“We’re fortunate to have the coaching staff that we have, with Cam and Joe Houston and Joe,” Slater said. “We hope to approve upon on what was obviously not a great year for us last year.”