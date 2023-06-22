Whatever the good version of a red alert is, we got one on Wednesday: a long-form interview with Bill Belichick that was about his favorite thing and his favorite thing only. Football!

(Seriously, it’s so incredibly easy to get Bill to open up and really start cooking. You just have to ask him about actual football, and not go fishing for Mean Girls scoops like, “Why haven’t you said that Mac Jones is unequivocally the No. 1 starter like you did with Cam Newton? Is there TENSION??!?”)

Somehow, The 33rd Team got Coach Belichick to sit down and talk ball for 20 glorious minutes, and they hit on a whole Pizza Hut buffet’s worth of topics. So stop what you’re doing right now, tell your boss you have to step out for a coffee break, and check it out if you haven’t already. Or watch it again. That’s cool too.

Us weirdos at Pats Pulpit could listen to Bill nerd out and remember some guys for hours, but around 16 minutes in, Bill goes from discussing the plan for cornerback Christian Gonzalez to getting into a bit of his draft mentality and reasons for making the picks he does. Which, we can all agree, has netted the New England Patriots some of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and also pretty much annually drives us all insane.

Take it away, BB:

“When we go into the draft, we don’t really target one guy, especially when you’re drafting, you know, at whatever point. And need isn’t as big of a criteria as good football players.”

So the key is to simply draft good players. Got it!

“I learned that with the Giants, in ‘94, when we took Carl Banks with the second pick overall. We had [Lawrence] Taylor, obviously, and it was kind of like, ‘Why are we taking another outside linebacker?’ And as it turned out, that was probably one of the better picks that we had with the Giants. And certainly Banks did a lot to help Taylor. And certainly Taylor did plenty on his own, I’m not saying that. He was a great, great player. But having Carl on the opposite side of him benefitted both of them.”

Bill’s just a scootch off on the dates there. The New York Giants actually drafted Carl Banks in the 1984 draft — funny enough, the same draft where New England drafted future Patriots legend Irving Fryar out of Nebraska at No. 1 overall — and Banks was pick 3, not pick 2. Either way, the point still stands that two good football players is better than one, and making opponents pick their poison frequently pays dividends for everyone.

Carl Banks actually had himself a nice career as well. He ended up playing 173 games for the Giants and eventually the team formerly known as an ethnic slur and the Cleveland Browns, won two Super Bowls with the Giants in ‘87 and ‘91, made the Pro Bowl and got All-Pro honors in ‘87, and ended his career with 39.5 sacks and 860 tackles. So, certainly nobody’s idea of a gold jacket guy or anything like that, but when you pair him up with one of the GOATs like LT, everybody eats.

Here’s where we can really glean some insight into the method behind the madness, and especially as it relates to this year’s draft class where despite some needs at offensive tackle and wide receiver that we all considered glaring, New England went straight defense until Day 3.

“I don’t think it’s about where you need a player,” he said. “If you got a good football player, nobody’s ever going to regret that. And I’m glad Gonzo was there, but you know, I think when you go in and look for one guy, and then he’s not there, there’s other players in the draft that can help us as well. But he’s been great to work with, and we’re looking forward to getting him ready to go for training camp.”

That first line, about how it’s not about where you need a player, feels like a kind of skeleton key into the Patriots’ whole draft operation in this era. Whether you agree with it or not is an entirely different debate altogether, but we’ve discussed a million times on this blog how the Patriots keep a famously small draft board, maybe even the smallest in the NFL at times. According to the stories, the Pats draft board tends to have 75 or so players on it, whereas lots of other teams have 300+ guys on theirs. And, quick math, even with the compensatory picks, there aren’t even 300 picks in the entire draft, so in contrast to New England, lots of these teams are grading ev-ery-one.

The reason for that, according to former scout and current Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, is that Belichick and the Patriots draft for specific roles. They aren’t interested in drafting a guy just because he’s there and has cool YouTube highlights and they have a pick to burn.

They’re looking for someone who can deliver in a specific part of the game, and then Belichick and the scouting department also narrows it down based on the guys that they think are, you know.... good. So when they make one of those trades down on Day 1 that makes everyone shake their fists at the cloud, that’s a pretty safe bet as to why. If there’s nobody that can do the job New England wants, at the level they want, then may as well stock up on picks for Day 2, Day 3 or next year.

Apply that logic to this year’s draft and it makes all kinds of sense. Christian Gonzalez packs the kind of size/speed/quickness combo and the shutdown college tape that screams Bill Belichick receiver-eraser. Second-rounder Keion White can play all over the defensive line and has the quickness and strength to make offensive linemen wish they were out playing golf. And Marte Mapu, well, if you’ve caught anything about OTAs so far, apparently he is a hybrid, and by hybrid we mean the smarts and yeah-I-can-do-that versatility of Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower combined. That’s exaggerating slightly. Or is it?

Anyway, jokes aside, every so often often we get these little diamonds in the rough that give us another peek into the mind of the greatest coach to ever do it. There’s the scouting guide Daniel Jeremiah gifted us with a few years ago from Bill’s early days, and then there’s all the Patriots alumni like Thomas Dimitroff and Scott Pioli that can tell the tales of scouting players that’d go on to cement new eras of the dynasty. And all that makes us smarter ball watchers, and that just makes the world a better place.

The Patriots get back at it when training camp kicks off at the end of July.