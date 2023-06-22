New England Patriots links 6/22/23 - All is not lost for Jack Jones; Race for No. 2 at RB

TEAM TALK
- Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch announce new field-level premium space.
- Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon raise awareness for cancer at Annual Buzz Off. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook: John Rooke and guests Evan Lazar, Nicole Yang and Russell Baxter discuss progress through minicamp and storylines to watch. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Biggest remaining offseason questions for the Patriots. Can Trent Brown be a reliable starting tackle? Who steps up behind Rhamondre Stevenson? More.
- Devin Hurst (MusketFire) Three things to look for at Patriots training camp. 1. Bill O’Brien. 2. Tyquan Thornton.
- Mark Daniels explains how Christian Gonzalez has already impressed the Patriots and Bill Belichick.
- Gayle Troiani relays Bill Belichick on the Pats’ plan for Christian Gonzalez. The team will work Gonzalez at a number of positions throughout the spring but noted he would mainly be on the perimeter come training camp. “I think there are other situations where he could play inside or could play in the deeper side of the field depending on what the call is or how things present themselves from a game plan structure from time to time.”
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 3 reasons the New England Patriots can win the AFC East in 2023. 1. The Bill O’Brien and Adrian Klemm effect.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 10 best video highlights from Patriots’ spring practices.
- Chris Mason highlights an interview with The 33rd Team where Bill Belichick dove into special teams philosophically, explaining how he views the the kicking game and where he sees ‘bonus points’ on the field.
- Sophie Weller tells us who Bill Belichick considers the three greatest players he has ever coached across his 48-season career.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What are chances Jack Jones finishes 2023 with Patriots?
- Sophie Weller suggests that Dalvin Cook wanting to play with Deandre Hopkins is good news for the Patriots.
- Mike Kadlick notes ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggests it’s possible the Patriots could add free agent RB Dalvin Cook as well as WR DeAndre Hopkins.
- Michael Hurley lays out how all is not lost for Jack Jones and his chance to still play for the Patriots this year.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) With Jack Jones future uncertain, how do the Patriots replace him?
- Mike Kadlick relays Tedy Bruschi on the ‘Games with Names’ podcast, explaining when he realized that Tom Brady was built different. “The first time I really noticed that there was a different Tom was probably in the Super Bowl versus the Carolina Panthers. We couldn’t stop Carolina in the second half because we were gassed. Delhomme had us figured out. [He] just ended up picking us up.”
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Mark Schofield discuss the latest on the Jack Jones’ situation, his future with the Patriots, and what they think of the Pats QB room. (45 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots are the betting favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins.
- Dov Kleiman (BroBible) Report: DeAndre Hopkins is ‘going over some offers’ from both Patriots and Titans. /No new news.
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect secondary.
- Field Yates (ESPN+) One last offseason roster move for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Sign DeAndre Hopkins.
- Conor Orr (SI) Every AFC team’s most underrated player heading into 2023. Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) What we learned about each team this offseason. The Patriots will be very good defensively.
- Dalton Wasserman (PFF) 2023 NFL linebacker unit rankings. Patriots 11th.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s 11 best cornerbacks. No Pats.
- Matt Verderame (SI) 10 defenders who could alter the 2023 NFL season. No Pats.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) NFL Urgency Meter: 10 teams facing greatest burden of expectation in 2023 season. Patriots included - as well as Bills, Dolphins and Jets.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) Worst to first? Ranking all 8 NFL candidates to make major divisional turnaround in 2023. Jets No. 1.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Best bargains at premium positions. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL continues to tiptoe through minefield of inconsistency, hypocrisy on gambling.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Jonathan Gannon tampering case could, in theory, spawn an interesting lawsuit.
- Report (TMZ) Willie McGinest sued again... Allegedly punched man in fight over gym weights.
- Angie Dimechele (Sun-Sentinel) Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill allegedly slapped, ‘charged’ at charter boat employee at marina. The report indicates that the victim wants charges to be brought.
