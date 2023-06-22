The 2022 season was a major disappointment for the New England Patriots. Coming off a playoff appearance even with a rookie quarterback at the helm, the team took a major step back: consistent struggles on both offense and special teams paved the way to an 8-9 campaign.

Throughout that season, fan confidence in the Patriots took a nosedive. Whereas 57 percent of participants in SB Nation’s Reacts survey expressed optimism heading into Week 1 — a number greatly influenced by the team’s offensive struggles throughout training camp — that number sank to as low as 4 percent late in the year.

Fast forward a few months, and that justified pessimism has left New England. A look at the latest confidence score provided by Reacts shows the Patriots at 85 percent.

What caused that spike?

Following their rough 2022 season, the Patriots made some investments to upgrade what appeared to be their biggest area of weakness. The team replaced the leading coaches on offense — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — by (re-)hiring the experienced Bill O’Brien as the next offensive coordinator.

The addition of O’Brien is a key factor behind the confidence number increasing significantly when compared to five months ago. Other reasons include New England retaining most of its already very good defense, the hopes for quarterback Mac Jones bouncing back, and the addition of some high-upside talent in the draft.

All of that has left Patriots fans feeling better about the team again, with the No. 1 fan in particular standing out: owner Robert Kraft, who has spoken positively about his club’s outlook for 2023 on several occasions this offseason.

“I’m very happy that we were able to bring in a new offensive coordinator to help develop our young quarterback, Mac Jones,” he said back in February. “I think bringing in Bill O’Brien has been a big plus for our franchise and that was done in full cooperation with coach [Bill] Belichick. I’m very excited about our team next year.”

A short while later, Kraft echoed those remarks.

“I’m really optimistic about the team,” he said in May. “...I really believe it. We were able to get the top seven picks that we had identified before the draft. I think it gives us a good balance of what our needs are. I think our free agent pickups and getting Bill O’Brien in will make a big difference.”

Time will tell whether or not the air of positivity will last. For now, however, it is a welcome change of mood compared to last season.

