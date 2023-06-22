Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with 11th-year special teamer Cody Davis.

Hard facts

Name: Cody Davis

Position: Safety/Special teamer

Opening day age: 34 (6/6/1989)

Size: 6’2”, 203 lbs

Jersey number: 22

Contract status: Under contract through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

Davis started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent signing by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013. While his defensive playing time was limited early on in his career, he immediately carved out a spot in the kicking game. During his five years with the organization, his role evolved. He was not just a regular on five of the Rams’ special teams units by 2015, but also saw increased action as a rotational safety during his final two years with the club; Davis played over 500 snaps on defense between 2016 and 2017.

After appearing in a combined 66 regular season and playoff games for the team, Davis joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2018. At that point, his usage began to change a bit: he was no longer used prominently on the defensive side of the ball, but remained a core special teamer. Overall, he was on the field for 32 games as a Jaguar, playing a combined 745 of a possible 866 special teams snaps in 2018 and 2019 (86%). Davis also registered 18 kicking game tackles and one block during his time in Jacksonville.

Davis joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in 2020, and has been with the team ever since. In New England, he was employed similarly to how the Jaguars opted to used him: he was a core special teamer who had virtually no impact on the defensive side of the ball. In total, he has appeared in a combined 37 regular season and playoff games for the organization — ranking among the team leaders in special teams on a weekly basis. All in all, he registered 30 tackles as well as one blocked field goal.

2022 review

Stats: 6 games (0 starts) | 106 special teams snaps (23.2%) | 6 special teams tackles

Season recap: Even though the Patriots’ 2021 season was a challenging one from a special teams perspective, the team did not make any changes in regards to one of the group’s core players. Davis stayed put heading into 2022, seemingly enjoying coordinator Cam Achord and head coach Bill Belichick’s trust.

That said, the emergence of undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler in particular raised some question about the veteran’s status ahead of roster cutdown day in late August. At the end of the day, the Patriots kept both men on their roster as key special teamers.

As for Davis, he started the year seeing action in the first five games of the season — playing 99 of a possible 119 kicking game snaps over that span (83.2%) and registering a team-high six tackles up until that point. His role was the same it had been ever since his arrival in New England two years prior: he saw action on kickoff and punt coverage, the two return teams, and on the field goal and extra point blocking unit.

Special teams contributions can be tough to pick out on the live broadcast



So here's a 2022 Cody Davis highlight reel where I had to leave out several plays for size despite the ace playing just 6 games pic.twitter.com/1W2asw5syj — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 18, 2023

Davis was on track for another quality season, but a Week 6 contest against the Cleveland Browns changed his outlook.

On his seventh snap that day — trying to cover a kickoff after a Patriots touchdown in the late second quarter — Davis went down without enemy contact and immediately grabbed his left knee. He did walk off under his own power but was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. As it later turned out, he had suffered a major knee injury that required season-ending surgery a short time later.

Davis spent the final 12 weeks of the season on injured reserve, but his 2022 campaign as a whole was still a busy one. On the field, he was a valuable member of a special teams group that sure would have benefitted from his veteran presence down the stretch. Off the field, he was voted NFLPA Community MVP in Week 3. He also agreed to a contract restructure in November that essentially moved 2023 salary cap credit for unearned active roster bonuses into 2022, giving the team an additional $258,824 to work with.

2023 preview

What will be his role? Even though Davis offers considerable experience at the safety position, especially from his time in Los Angeles, he will likely not see much if any playing time on defense this upcoming season. His primary role with the Patriots will again come in the kicking game, where he is a five-unit player and veteran leader. Even at age 34, he will again be used on punt and kickoff coverage teams, both return squads, and on the field goal and extra point blocking units. Davis will likely also likely resume his role as the designated personal protector for the team’s punter.

What is his growth potential? Due to his age, Davis is closer to the end of his career than its beginning. Add the fact that he is coming off a season-ending knee injury, and there are serious questions about his ability to return to the same level of play he showed early on during the 2022 season — let alone show some growth. Davis returning as one of the game’s best special teamers is a big “if” at this stage in his career.

Does he have positional versatility? Davis is one of the most experienced special teamers in football, and a player capable of making a positive impact on five kicking game units. In addition, he also offers the theoretical ability to line up all over the secondary after having played free safety, strong safety, slot cornerback and perimeter cornerback earlier in his career. Then again, the Patriots using him in a defensive role seems highly unlikely.

What is his salary cap situation? Shortly after the start of free agency, the Patriots and the veteran special teamer agreed to keep working together on a one-year, $2.2 million contract. At $1.65 million, however, Davis’ salary cap number this season is smaller than the deal’s total value. Why? Because only six of his active roster bonuses at a combined cost of $300,000 are considered likely to be earned. Add a $1.25 million salary and $100,000 workout bonus and you get his cap hit.

Even though the contract does not include a signing bonus, Davis has earned some guarantees: $500,000 of his salary are guaranteed, meaning that the money is his whether he is on the active roster this fall or not. As for those roster bonuses, meanwhile, Davis can earn a maximum $850,000. The not-likely-to-be-earned portion of it — up to $550,000 (i.e. $50,000 per game) — will hit New England’s books in 2024 if earned.

How safe is his roster spot? Although the Patriots opted to re-sign Davis earlier this offseason, his spot on the team is not guaranteed. While he is a highly experienced special teamer, who produced at a high level in 2022, his age and injury situation work against him — as does the fact that New England has some young talent in the kicking game. On top of it all, he also is playing on a contract that would create a relatively modest dead money charge of $500,000 in case of a release.

One-sentence projection: Despite him coming off a major injury, Davis will find his way onto the 53-man roster and again provide value in the kicking game.

