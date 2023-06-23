Jabrill Peppers has put past injury woes behind him: ‘I feel explosive again, I feel fast again’

The New England Patriots signing safety Jabrill Peppers in free agency last offseason was a vote of confidence. The former first-round draft pick, after all, entered the open market off an ACL tear that had put a premature end to his 2021 campaign.

Despite the injury, New England apparently felt good about his outlook and potential in the system. Peppers repaid the trust the team had placed in him, developing into a valuable piece within the safety rotation in 2022 as well as a core special teamer. He also set himself up nicely for another trip to free agency.

He never even made it to the open market, however: the Patriots signed Peppers to a two-year, $9 million contract extension before the start of free agency.

Now entering his second season in New England, Peppers appears to be a prime candidate for the famous Year 2 jump. He also has put his injury woes behind him more than a full year removed from his torn ACL.

“It just feels good to be healthy. Wake up, no pain in the morning, you can get out of bed and do your thing,” he told reporters at Patriots mandatory minicamp earlier this month.

“I feel explosive again, I feel fast again. But I’m still a long ways away. They say it’s a two- to three-year injury before you’re fully, fully healed, but right now I feel pretty good. [Moses Cabrera] and those guys have done a good job with the strength and conditioning program, building my muscle up, helping me get back on my feet.”

Peppers originally hurt his knee in late October 2021, when he was still with the New York Giants. The injury put an unceremonious end to his tenure with the team, and forced him to remain unsigned until two weeks into free agency. It also still impacted Peppers throughout 2022.

Nonetheless, he proved himself capable of withstanding a heavy workload. The versatile defensive back ended up seeing action in all 17 of New England’s games; he played a combined 667 snaps between defense and special teams.

Peppers proved himself in the eyes of the Patriots, and is now in a position to build upon the foundation he laid in his first season with the club.

“My second year in the system, I’m just more comfortable,” he said. “I know the guys now, I know what makes them tick, what their best qualities are. We all just play off of each other.”

Peppers’ development will crucial to a Patriots defense that lost long-time captain Devin McCourty to retirement this offseason. The 27-year-old projects to be part of the mix to replace McCourty, and significantly increase his role as a do-it-all member of the safety group.

Just ask Bill Belichick, who sang Peppers’ praises during one of his minicamp press conferences.

“Full year after the injury, a lot of confidence in the communication and the system, his assignments,” Belichick said. “He’s playing fast, aggressive, helping out teammates more. Last year he was trying to learn things. Now, he’s helping out his teammates. Anticipation, making calls or adjustments that will maybe help him or possibly help his teammate be in a better position to defend a certain play or type of play He’s been great. Way, way ahead of where he was last year.”