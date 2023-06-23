The Top 20 Patriots Moments of 2022: No. 5

Here we are, at long last. The Top 5.

It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride so far on this countdown... but 2022 was a bit of a bumpy season for the New England Patriots. So art reflects life and all of that.

But I’d like to think that these last five moments on our countdown are a bit more positive than some of the past ones we’ve had to live through. So let’s get to it.

At No. 5, one of the most electric plays of the year and the possible emergence of a legit superstar.

5. Marcus Jones takes his first ever NFL reception 48 yards to the house against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots absolutely owned the Bills for so long, it’s easy to forget that, for quite a while before 2001, the Bills were once considered the best team in the AFC East. They went to multiple Super Bowls and boasted some of my all-time favorite non-Patriots players. The NFL, like all things, is cyclical, and the Bills are once again the team to beat in the AFC East, winning the last three division titles and in line to take their fourth in 2023.

So when the 8-3 Bills came to Foxboro on December 1, 2022 to take on the 6-5 Patriots, most folks were expecting a Buffalo win. The Patriots had just lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Night, whereas Buffalo had won two straight and were well positioned to put a stranglehold on the division crown.

From a Patriots perspective, this game was what we all came to expect all season. Poor offensive play, missed opportunities, and defense that kept it close but couldn’t hold forever. The Bills cruised to a 24-10 victory off of 14 second-quarter points and a late touchdown to put it away. The Patriots had nine offensive possessions and were only able to net 10 points; five of those nine drives were of four plays or less, and a missed FG attempt following an early Bills fumble more or less set the tone for the entire contest.

However, in this game the Patriots also (hopefully, at least) were able to set the tone for the future as well.

Down 3-0 early in the first quarter, they took their second possession of the game from their own 25 to the Buffalo 48, mostly through the air, to set up a 2nd-and-5. The running game had netted exactly 11 yards up to that point, and when that happens, sometimes the passing game becomes the running game via quick outs and screens.

Screens.

A quick WR screen is a great way to get a play off quickly, get the ball to a playmaker, and pick up a few yards with the chance for more if the receiver is able to break a tackle or two. We saw it all the time with David Givens, Deion Branch, Julian Edelman, and even Rob Gronkowski over the years.

What we have never seen before, is a screen pass to a defensive back.

Rookie Marcus Jones spent much of 2022 emerging as a real Swiss Army Knife type of player. He was dangerous on punt returns, difficult to tackle when he returned interceptions, and displayed strong levels of athleticism. So why not try him out on offense?

Marcus Jones’s first NFL reception was a quick screen in the slot with DeVante Parker flanking him. The snap saw Mac Jones get the ball out immediately as Buffalo sent a slot corner blitz as Parker broke to the middle to try and provide an outside cut lane for Jones, who could maybe pick up 5-6 yards and a first down. However, a quick fake to the outside and an amazing first step proved that Jones didn’t need anyone to block at all; he found a soft hole in the defensive formation and just took off. With no man-on-man coverage, he was able to outrun the entire Bills secondary and sprinted 48 yards for the score. Patriots 7, Bills 3.

Buffalo would go on to score back-to-back touchdowns, and this was the only time New England found the end zone that night, but man was this an electric play. I know that the Patriots lost this one... but this was about as expected of a loss as it gets.

Much less expected, however, was Marcus Jones making a case as a legit offensive weapon for this team. To take your first ever NFL reception 48 yards to the house against one of the best teams in the AFC to give your team the lead, in a season where ever touchdown felt like a huge win, is something pretty damn special.

But the main reason I have this play marked so highly, other than the (sadly) objective fact that it was one of the most exciting individual moments of the entire year, was that it provides some real optimism for an improved offense in 2023. Marcus Jones is no longer a rookie, and he’ll be working with an offensive coordinator who will really be able to take advantage of his skillset. I don’t think the Patriots will be getting 50 catches and 700 yards out of Marcus Jones next year, but he should for sure have a handful of plays designed around getting him the ball and allowing him to do something explosive.

For the briefest of moments, during this game, we all thought that maybe the Patriots had turned an offensive corner and were about to get hot just in time. And given what I had to work with this last season, that’s all more than enough for me to feel good about putting it here at No. 5.

