PostPulpit Mailbag: Will the Patriots add a cornerback following Jack Jones’ arrest?

@cherokee_payne Do we sign DHop? What happens with Jack Jones? Finishing record this season?

James asking all the hard hitting questions to start. Let’s break it down one-by-one:

DeAndre Hopkins: Each passing day that DeAndre Hopkins does not sign a contract with the Patriots I find their odds lower and lower. It just gives more time for a contending team like Kansas City to move money around and make a competitive offer.

Now, maybe the interest in the league is extremely minimal and the Patriots continue to be at the forefront of this until it ends. But, it seems like he has his comfortable backup plans in New England and Tennessee and now plans to wait for the perfect combination of money and fit.

Jack Jones: For as much as we want a definitive answer on Jack Jones, truly nobody knows what is going to transpire over the next few weeks or months. The only thing we can really do at this point is wait until his court date (Aug. 18) or if the Patriots make an earlier roster move.

Finishing record: I’m still around the 9 to 10 win range. The schedule is daunting and while I expect the offense to be better, there is still some serious question marks along the offensive line that could derail the unit. The defense should be strong like last year, but we’ll see how they now look along the backend when the Jack Jones issue is resolved.

@Skywal1Thaddeus Could the Pats look to sign another CB, I.E. Marcus Peters, Eli Apple, or Logan Ryan, with Jack Jones dealing with some serious legal problems?

If the Patriots make a roster move at cornerback, I would not expect any popular names in a pretty barren free agency market. They still have a solid group with Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, and Myles Bryant, while Jalen Mills could move back to cornerback.

What makes the potential Jack Jones departure frustrating was the Gonzalez pick felt like it was upgrading two defensive backfield spots. Gonzalez himself was an upgrade over Jonathan Jones on the outside, while the latter would then be an upgrade over Bryant back in the slot.

Now, the Patriots’ depth along the boundary may be tested without Jack Jones. Perhaps it paves the way for one of the late-round rookies (Isaiah Bolden, Ameer Speed) to have a strong training camp and make a push for a roster in a special teams/depth role. If they were to add a body, a relatively cheap veteran like Terrance Mitchell — who you may remember from last offseason — could be an option.

@o16482013 In the event we don’t sign DHop do you think Thornton steps up and assumes WR1 or would it be Parker? Can’t see a viable free agent pick up.

The “WR1” title is weird to me with the current roster as all these players unique roles. If you label the “WR1” as the boundary ‘X’ receiver, that will remain DeVante Parker. If your “WR1” is just the most productive receiver on a team, I’ll still say that will be JuJu Smith-Schuster at this point. They have a good, versatile unit, but as we’ve seen with the injuries throughout the spring it can turn shady quickly.

@Swirtzy Will Mac finish the year as the starter?

I expect Mac Jones to have a much better year in Bill O’Brien’s offense that will have many elements from Steven Sarkisian’s Alabama offense that Mac thrived in. If he’s healthy and the offensive line doesn't completely fall off the tracks, my answer is yes.

@FJB_FOF You can only extend two: Owenu Duggar Uche Who are you signing?

Dugger is the clear-cut No. 1 option here. Beyond him I’d go Uche. At the time of next season, Matthew Judon will be 32 and in the final year of his contract. They might need Uche as their premiere edge rusher. While it’s tough to say goodbye to Michael Onwenu, the bevy of mid-round draft picks along the interior line makes it seem like they're headed in that direction anyway.

@patriots76 Is there any evidence to suggest Christian Barmore is about to level up and deliver on his ceiling?

If he’s healthy, absolutely. In Barmore’s first two games back from a knee injury last season, he racked up just one sack. But, after working his way back into things, he exploded for 11 pressures (three QB hits, three hurries, one sack) in New England’s next two contests. That included a whopping seven-pressure game against Miami.

.@chris_barmore certainly made his presence felt Sunday. Making a scary pass rush even scarier.

New England’s already scary pass rush should be even better this season with a healthy Barmore in the mix.

@leedaleuk Love the pod and would love to 5* but use Google pods. If D Hop fails should the pats look at one of the other experienced free agents out there, it seems a bit light unless they want an RB or depending on how Jack Jones goes maybe Marcus Peters? Thanks from London

I would doubt they bring in another veteran wide receiver unless the injury bug really catches up to them. As for running back, I wouldn't expect any big name that is going to command any decent amount of money (Dalvin Cook). Unless someone like Ezekiel Elliot checks in for cheaper than expected, the only addition in the backfield might just be a preseason body to carry the majority of the load.

@CaptainJack32_ are you a fan of pineapple on a pizza

It’s not my first choice, but I enjoy it. While we’re on the pizza topic, I had a clam bake pizza for the first time this past weekend in Plymouth that was surprisingly very good. Would get again.

