New England Patriots links 6/23/23 - Who gets the touches in Pats crowded receiver room?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announced dates for start of open Training Camp practices: Wednesday July 26, Thursday July 27, and Friday July 28. Other dates and times will be announced at a later date.
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth preview the AFC East and discuss the latest Pats news. (1 hr. 45 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Training Camp announcement, various offseason topics, news; More. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick looks at where the Patriots rank among NFL defenses.
- Alex Barth notes the first ‘timeline’ for a DeAndre Hopkins decision is here.
- Conor Ryan passes along a report that the Patriots have presented a contract offer to DeAndre Hopkins. “He’s mulling over and trying to come up with a decision with what he wants to do.”
- Riley Sheppard (Patriots Country) Patriots possess NFL’s most ‘efficient’ WR: Kendrick Bourne ranks among the league’s best in yards per target over the past two seasons.
- Justin Leger reports the Patriots announced training camp, joint practice dates; Patriots will return to the practice field on July 26.
- Lauren Campell highlights ESPN expertKirk Herbstreit who says he’s ‘1,000% behind Mac Jones’ in Year 3.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: How will the team handle Jack Jones?
- Alex Barth addresses his Friday Patriots mailbag: More transactions to come?
- Brian Hines’ Patriots Mailbag: Will the Patriots add a cornerback following Jack Jones’ arrest?
- Tarringo Basile-vaughan (ChowderandChampions) Patriots Rumors: Just imagine…Leonard Fournette and Mondre Stevenson.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots reportedly had three injury waivers in James Robinson’s contract.
- Mike Kadlick puts the Celtics’ trade of Marcus Smart in Patriots terms.
- Gayle Troiani mentions how Celtics’ Brad Stevens pulled his best Bill Belichick impression and traded down in the draft, and fans had fun with the comparisons.
- Peyton Doyle notes Gillette Stadium to open a unique on-field beer hall in September. The new Celebration Beer Hall will “provide a unique field-level game day experience.”
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Flashback Friday: Gillette Stadium sings in unison during Patriots playoff game.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) How will touches shake out within crowded position groups? Entire AFC East included.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick won Super Bowl in Year 2, but says he hadn’t built his Patriots team until Year 4.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick emphasizes the “huge, huge difference” of big plays on special teams.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Belichick tabs special teamer Matthew Slater as ‘best of all time’.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Biggest red flags for NFL contenders in 2023: Jets offensive line, Dolphins QB health among top concerns. No Pats. /Hm... Pats have no big red flags or they’re not contenders?
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Ten NFL veterans in position for career years in 2023. No Pats.
- Conor Orr (SI) As the NBA’s all-time winningest coach lands a generational draft prospect, we have to wonder what if Bill Belichick had tanked for Trevor Lawrence.
- Brad Gagnon (Bleacher Report) NFL Teams should consider these FA alternatives to Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Dalvin Cook admits Dolphins would be ‘perfect fit’ for him, won’t rule out the Jets.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking top 10 NFL wide receivers for 2023. No Pats.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) Here are 5 offenses who would succeed no matter who’s under center. No Pats.
- Brendan Walker (NFL.com) Player departures that will have biggest impact on former teams. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Would NFL ever hold draft before free agency?
- Staff (NFL.com) Bills extend contracts of coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane through 2027.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) July 20 is the target for vote on Commanders sale from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL Players Association expects to have a new executive director by June 29.
