New England Patriots links 6/23/23 - Who gets the touches in Pats crowded receiver room?

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
New England Patriots Minicamp 2023
Kendrick Bourne at minicamp
Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Patriots announced dates for start of open Training Camp practices: Wednesday July 26, Thursday July 27, and Friday July 28. Other dates and times will be announced at a later date.
  • Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth preview the AFC East and discuss the latest Pats news. (1 hr. 45 min.)
  • Patriots Unfiltered: Training Camp announcement, various offseason topics, news; More. (2 hours)

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Kadlick looks at where the Patriots rank among NFL defenses.
  • Alex Barth notes the first ‘timeline’ for a DeAndre Hopkins decision is here.
  • Conor Ryan passes along a report that the Patriots have presented a contract offer to DeAndre Hopkins. “He’s mulling over and trying to come up with a decision with what he wants to do.”
  • Riley Sheppard (Patriots Country) Patriots possess NFL’s most ‘efficient’ WR: Kendrick Bourne ranks among the league’s best in yards per target over the past two seasons.
  • Justin Leger reports the Patriots announced training camp, joint practice dates; Patriots will return to the practice field on July 26.
  • Lauren Campell highlights ESPN expertKirk Herbstreit who says he’s ‘1,000% behind Mac Jones’ in Year 3.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: How will the team handle Jack Jones?
  • Alex Barth addresses his Friday Patriots mailbag: More transactions to come?
  • Brian HinesPatriots Mailbag: Will the Patriots add a cornerback following Jack Jones’ arrest?
  • Tarringo Basile-vaughan (ChowderandChampions) Patriots Rumors: Just imagine…Leonard Fournette and Mondre Stevenson.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots reportedly had three injury waivers in James Robinson’s contract.
  • Mike Kadlick puts the Celticstrade of Marcus Smart in Patriots terms.
  • Gayle Troiani mentions how Celtics’ Brad Stevens pulled his best Bill Belichick impression and traded down in the draft, and fans had fun with the comparisons.
  • Peyton Doyle notes Gillette Stadium to open a unique on-field beer hall in September. The new Celebration Beer Hall will “provide a unique field-level game day experience.”
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Flashback Friday: Gillette Stadium sings in unison during Patriots playoff game.

NATIONAL NEWS

