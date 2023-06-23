Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with fourth-year safety Kyle Dugger.

Hard facts

Name: Kyle Dugger

Position: Safety

Opening day age: 27 (3/22/1996)

Size: 6’2”, 220 lbs

Jersey number: 23

Contract status: Under contract through 2023 (2024 UFA)

Experience

Before arriving in the NFL, Dugger spent six years at Lenoir-Rhyne. Starting all 42 games he appeared in, he served primarily as a deep safety in the Bears’ defense and dominated the competition at the Division-II level: not only did he register 10 interceptions in four years — including one returned for a touchdown — he also finished his college career with six forced fumbles and six recoveries as well as an impressive 36 pass deflections. He furthermore was a highly productive special teamer.

Dugger’s outstanding college play in combination with a very good Senior Bowl performance prompted the Patriots to invest the 37th overall selection in the second round of the 2020 draft in him. Since then, Dugger has carved out a role as a versatile do-it-all member within the New England defensive backfield. As such, he appeared in a total of 45 regular season and playoff games games, registering seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.

Through his first three years in the league, Dugger developed into a cornerstone player for the Patriots defense and consistent playmaker. His impact extended beyond his work on that side of the ball, though: he also has been a regular in the kicking game. At times seeing action on all five units, he ran back three kickoffs for an average of 28.0 yards and also registered 22 combined tackles.

2022 review

Stats: 15 games (15 starts) | 752 defensive snaps (66.5%), 130 special teams snaps (28.4%) | 69 tackles, 7 missed tackles (9.2%), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD | 55 targets, 38 catches, 369 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs | 3 quarterback pressures (1 sack, 1 hit, 1 hurry) | 9 special teams tackles

Season recap: Dugger had shown plenty of promise over the first two seasons of his professional career, steadily increasing his workload and overall impact on the Patriots secondary. Year 3, however, was a different beast entirely: the former second-round draft pick developed into one of the NFL’s biggest playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, and a foundational-type presence on the roster.

All in all, Dugger saw action in 15 of the Patriots’ 17 games and finished sixth on the team with 752 defensive snaps (of 1,130; 66.5%). He made the most of them and delivered the best season of his career, both when looking at his entire body of work and the sheer number of impact plays that he made.

The number that stands out is 3. That is how many defensive touchdowns Dugger scored last season — the highest such mark in the league, and third-most among all Patriots players behind only running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (who had six apiece).

His first TD, which also was the first of his pro career altogether, came in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. Dugger scooped up a loose ball following a strip-sack by teammate Matthew Judon; he ran the fumble recovery back 59 yards to help New England secure a 29-0 victory over what was at that point the No. 1 scoring offense in football.

Dugger’s other two defensive touchdowns, meanwhile, came on interception returns.

The first took place in Week 15 versus the Las Vegas Raiders and is one of the best plays you will ever see a safety make: Dugger combined perfect anticipation and timing, with elite burst, impressive hands and the courage to attack forward and go after a quick screen from quarterback Derek Carr. He caught the ball and 16 yards later was in the end zone.

One of the defensive plays of the year from Kyle Dugger



Looks like there’s some communication pre-snap between Dug, DMac, and Marcus Jones, then he attacks the route before Carr even snaps the ball pic.twitter.com/22ox0rrioE — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 19, 2022

Just two weeks after that pick-six, in a win over the Miami Dolphins, Dugger registered another one. While this one was not quite as impressive a feat as his touchdown in Las Vegas, it still is a good example of the type of player Dugger can be for the Patriots defense.

After initially aligning almost on the line of scrimmage, he dropped back 15 yards into his middle-field zone, read quarterback Teddy Bridgewater well, and undercut the throw for the INT. He then proceeded to break several tackle attempts and stiff-arm Bridgewater into the Shadow Realm on his 39-yard journey to the end zone.

In addition to those plays, Dugger also had another interception in Week 5 versus the Cleveland Browns. He also forced a fumble in a Week 14 bout with the Arizona Cardinals that was picked up by teammate Raekwon McMillan and returned for another score.

Those flash plays obviously caught the eye and are a big reason why Dugger would have been worthy of Pro Bowl consideration. However, he also made several lesser-publicized plays that were still massively important to the overall integrity of New England’s defense. Whether it was him standing his ground against offensive linemen, being a three-down defender, or registering a combined six backfield plays — i.e. tackles for loss plus sacks — he was as important as anybody to the success the Patriots had on defense in 2022.

Dugger’s impact on the Patriots’ defense is well-documented, but not the only way he contributed last year. After all, he also saw semi-regular action on five special teams units and registered nine tackles in the game’s third phase. However, playing primarily on the kickoff coverage squad he also was on the field for all three return touchdowns given up by New England.

Those plays were not the only negative moments for Dugger last year. He also missed one game each due to injuries to his knee (Week 3 vs. Baltimore) and ankle (Week 8 vs. New York), for example, and his performance fluctuated a bit as well. At his best he was a highlight reel waiting to happen, at his worst he surrendered five touchdowns, missed 8.2 percent of his total tackle attempts, and was in the vicinity on two of those three return TDs.

All that being said, it is hard not to feel very good about Dugger and his performance in 2022. He established himself as a player capable of being a true difference maker in the Patriots’ defensive backfield, continued to deliver his fair share of plays on special teams, and developed as a leader on and off the field.

2023 preview

What will be his role? Not only is Dugger a starter-level player for the Patriots who made multiple big plays the last three years, he also has shown that the can excel no matter how the team uses him. A Swiss Army Knife in the New England backfield, he is primarily a box safety but also can play other positions in the secondary at a very high level. Considering the retirement of long-time deep safety and team captain Devin McCourty earlier this offseason, he therefore projects to be one of New England’s most important players in 2023 — regardless of where the coaching staff opts to employ him.

What is his growth potential? Dugger’s development from Division-II to one of the league’s top playmakers is nothing short of impressive, and at one point the curve will flatten out a bit. In some respects that might already happen this coming year, but there are still areas the 27-year-old can get better in. As noted above, he was a bit up and down at times throughout the year and needs to become more disciplined when in coverage. Furthermore, his leadership skills will also be tested with Devin McCourty retired.

Does he have positional versatility? Like several of his teammates in the Patriots secondary, Dugger can play all over the formation and provide considerable positional flexibility. In 2022 alone he played box safety (419 snaps; 55.7%), slot (168; 22.3%), deep safety (82; 10.9%), perimeter cornerback (53; 7.0%) and up on the defensive line (30; 4.0%). Additionally, he also saw action on five kicking game units: kickoff (69; 53.1%) and punt coverage (24; 18.5%), punt (20; 15.4%) and kickoff return (8; 6.2%), as well as field goal/extra point block (10; 7.7%). Long story short, Dugger is as versatile as they come.

What is his salary cap situation? Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Dugger is one of the biggest bargains on New England’s payroll. Even with performance escalators increasing his 2023 salary, his cap number still stands at a relatively manageable $3.65 million. It consists of a $2.74 million base salary as well as a fully-guaranteed signing bonus proration of $904,891.

How safe is his roster spot? There is no question about Dugger’s status heading into 2023: he is a roster lock. What is less certain, meanwhile, is his outlook for both the upcoming season and beyond. How will the team use him with Devin McCourty no longer part of the equation? Will he continue his impressive development? And will the Patriots lock him up long-term before the end of the regular season?

One-sentence projection: Dugger will fully establish himself as the new leader in the Patriots’ safety group, further strengthening his case for a new contract.

What do you think about Kyle Dugger heading into the 2023 season? Will he take another step forward? Will the Patriots try to lock him up long-term? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.