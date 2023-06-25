The New England Patriots’ offseason workout program is in the books, and we are right in the middle of the slowest period on the NFL calendar. From now until the starting of training camp in late July, the league and its teams will be rather quiet.

That does not mean the media cycle ever truly stops, however. And so, in order to clean out the notebook from the last few days, please enjoy this week’s edition of our Sunday Patriots Notes.

Kendrick Bourne, secret weapon? When looking at a list of the most efficient offensive players in football these last two seasons, one would imagine no members of the Patriots to make the cut. Too bad was the unit’s performance in 2022, after all, for them to be considered.

Turns out, that is not correct. As recently pointed out by former short-term New England offensive lineman Ross Tucker, based on an article written by Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice last month, the Patriots actually have one of the league’s top producer in this category in their midst: wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne averaged 10.5 yards per target over the last two years, trailing only the Philadelphia Eagles’ Dallas Goedert and his 10.6. No other qualifying player has a number in the double-digits.

This does not mean that the 27-year-old is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, or that he should be expected to put up Pro Bowl numbers in 2023. What it does show, however, is that Bourne has proven himself a productive player in New England — at least when given the opportunity: he averaged 11.4 yards per target under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in 2021, and then 9.0 in 2022 while playing a smaller role within the Matt Patricia/Joe Judge-led attack.

With Bill O’Brien now taking over the Patriots offense, there is some optimism he will help Bourne get back on track after a disappointing 2022 campaign. If so, he would provide New England a somewhat unexpected boost: while there has been plenty of talk about the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, Tyquan Thornton and even current free agent DeAndre Hopkins, Bourne continues flying under the radar.

As for the man himself, he has flipped the page after what was a challenging season.

“New year, new me, new us, new everything,” Bourne said earlier this month. “That’s what we’re focused on, and that’s always the goal every year: to move forward and be better.”

Bill Belichick explains the value of developing coaches. The Patriots’ head coach gave an exclusive interview to The 33rd Team, and it produced some noteworthy soundbites. One of those saw Belichick talk about his preference of promoting from within and thus keep the coaching timeline fresh.

“I’ve always liked to promote from within,” he said. “I like for people to come in, establish themselves, establish their work ethic, gain respect in the building from other coaches and players that see what they put into it — as the people did before them. Earn that respect and then move up in the organization as they are able to accumulate more experience. That’s always worked pretty well for me.”

Belichick has not exclusively promoted from within, though, and this year’s offseason is proof of him being able to adapt if need be: he hired veteran offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who had previously coached in New England, as well as newcomers — at least from a coaching perspective — Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing.

That said, a significant portion of his staff still consists of homegrown talent.

Why has Christian Gonzalez not signed his rookie deal yet? Patriots first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez remains unsigned with a little more than one month to go until the start of training camp. That gives the two sides plenty of time to reach a resolution, but the question is what is causing the holdup in the first place? According to salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the signing bonus payment schedule is the most likely reason for the delay.

Patriots no strangers to making Marcus Smart-like moves. With the NFL in the midst of its offseason, other sports’ teams are filling the back-pages now. One of those are the NBA’s Boston Celtics, who made a big trade last week: former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The move did not entirely come as a surprise, but was still a tough one to digest given Smart’s long-standing status as a fan favorite. It also raised the question about potential Patriots equivalents.

Two that come to mind right away are the trades that sent Richard Seymour and Logan Mankins to Oakland and Tampa Bay, respectively. Both had been long-time cornerstones by the time they were traded, and still very much regarded as players capable of helping New England.

Another comparable would be Stephon Gilmore, who also was traded a short time after earning Defensive Player of the Year honors. Gilmore won the NFL’s trophy in 2019 and was traded early in the 2021 season.

Of course, a non-trade also has to be mentioned here: team captain Lawyer Milloy was released by the Patriots ahead of the 2003 season. He did not leave the team via trade like Smart of the other players mentioned here, but his departure was nonetheless a rather surprising one when it happened.

Julian Edelman, Patrick Chung push back against Rob Gronkowski narrative. Appearing on Prime Time with Alex Stein, former Patriots third-round draft pick Jake Bequette told a story about ex-teammate Rob Gronkowski. Bequette claimed that Gronkowski would be dropped off at the Patriots facilities at Gillette Stadium after partying, and then fall asleep on tables in the team’s training room.

“Then, like an hour or two later, when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep,” Bequtte continued. “They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves and, you know, stick an IV in his arm. After a couple hours, he would just wake up like Frankenstein revived and go out there and just kick ass.”

Partying was a part of the “Gronk” persona the future Hall of Fame tight end cultivated, especially early on his career. From that perspective, the story told by Bequette seems at the very least plausible.

However, two former teammates of Gronkowski pushed back hard against those claims on social media. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, for example, called the story B.S.

Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had. https://t.co/mQecYSd4bW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 25, 2023

Safety Patrick Chung concurred with that sentiment.

Exactly. People just want their time of fame. Willing to do anything to get it. https://t.co/AxYr7QEVs0 — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) June 25, 2023

Whether or not Bequette’s tales are accurate is a question only a handful of people can truly answer. For Edelman and Chung, however, that answer appears to be an obvious one.

Setting up the week ahead. With players off and no football events scheduled, there is little to report from the “week ahead” department. That does not mean that nothing will happen; the NFL is nothing if not unpredictable.