With the New England Patriots on their summer break, running back Rhamondre Stevenson traveled to his hometown last week to hold a football camp. Roughly 250 kids were registered for the event at his alma mater, Centennial High School.

As part of that trip, Stevenson also sat down with local news to talk about the camp and his outlook heading into his third season in the NFL, among other topics. As far as his 2023 campaign is concerned, he sounds quite motivated to get things going after an offseason that he himself described as his best yet.

“It’s been hard work,” Stevenson told KTNV’s Tina Nguyen in a one-on-one interview. “Probably the best offseason I had to this day, so I’m excited for this season.”

Stevenson originally joined the Patriots as a fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, and quickly proved himself a capable player at the running back position. After touching the ball 159 times for 789 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, he took on an even bigger role in Year 2: leading the team in both carries and receptions, he gained 1,461 yards from scrimmage on 279 touches and found the end zone a team-high six times.

Despite his success the last two years, Stevenson was no clear RB1 for the Patriots; instead, he split opportunities with fellow running back Damien Harris. With Harris not retained in free agency, however, the door is now open for the third-year man to become the undisputed No. 1 option in the New England backfield.

“Very excited to be that on my team,” he said about his likely role in 2023. “Something I dreamed of all the way. I’m just ready for the challenge.”

The Patriots think highly of Stevenson, as evidenced by the fact that they let Harris leave to join the division rival Buffalo Bills. Nonetheless, he is very much aware that he is still developing as a player.

So far, that growth process has gone well as Stevenson himself pointed out when asked about what he has learned so far in his career.

“Just learning how to be a pro. Just learning how to carry myself as a NFL athlete and just just better myself on and off the field,” he said. “I think it’s been been great.”