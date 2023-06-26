Entering the third season of his NFL career, Scotty Washington made a change. A former wide receiver at Wake Forest who joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he moved to the tight end position to better his chances at making the team.

The decision did not pay off, at least in the short term. Washington was released in late August after seeing minimal action in preseason, and had to spend a month on the open market before he was picked up.

The team doing that picking-up were the New England Patriots. They signed him to their practice squad in September, and he went on to spend his entire 2023 campaign there.

Now in his first full season with the club, Washington is in line to make the famous Year 2 jump. The question is how significant it will be, and: at what position? The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder, after all, offers some versatility as a wide receiver/tight end hybrid — versatility the Patriots appear willing to tap into.

“Scotty’s like some other players we have on our roster. He plays where he plays,” said head coach Bill Belichick earlier this month. “I’m not really sure what position that is, but when he’s on the field, there’s certain things that he can do. It’s good to see him out there.”

Washington’s first season in New England was relatively quiet. As noted above, he spent all of it on the practice squad and was only once elevated to the game-day roster — coincidentally against his former club.

The 25-year-old played 22 snaps in a Week 16 game against the Bengals, his first ever regular season action since arriving in the NFL. He did not register any statistics, but made the assist on a touchdown throw from quarterback Mac Jones to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers: Washington was the target on the play, but instead of catching the ball pitched it back to his teammate for six points.

Now, the goal is to build on positive moments like these. The first order of business to accomplish that is getting onto the field, and opportunities to take advantage of.

“He’s been limited in his participation in the spring,” said Belichick. “I’m not sure exactly what the breaking point is, but he’s been able to go and participate more with the team, walkthroughs and individual periods, 7-on-7, teams. It’s been a little bit of a curve progression. It’s good to have him out there and we’ll give him an opportunity this year.”

What exactly that will look like remains to be seen. At the moment, Washington at best is competing for the third tight end spot behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki — two players who, like him, are better receivers than blockers.

With the other depth spots currently occupied by Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser and Johnny Lumpkin, however, there is potential for Washington to carve out a niche on either the roster or practice squad.

“He came in later during the year, we were already through training camp, early part of the season. That’s always a tough transition for a young player,” Belichick added. “So, having him here all through the spring, the offseason program, plus what he learned last year, he has a much better level of expectation having been here last year to know what he needs to do.

“I look forward to seeing him out there. I’m glad he’s had a few opportunities this spring, so at least when he goes to training camp, that won’t be the first time. At least he can build on some of the positive opportunities that he’s had so far and in training camp, feel confident that he’s physically ready to go. I look forward to working with him.”