New England Patriots links 6/26/23 - Rhamondre Stevenson’s optimism, Jack Jones at camp? More!

- Evan Lazar identifies four under-the-radar breakout candidates for the Patriots in 2023.
- Patriots Training Camp experience. (1 min. video)
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: James White sees big season ahead for Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson; OT concerns?; Jack Jones’ status; Gino Cappelletti for Hall of Fame; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Herbstreit 1000 Percent Behind Mac Jones; DeAndre Hopkins, Rob Ninkovich, More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ defense should be good, but can it be great?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Monday Patriots Notebook: Mike Reiss expects Jack Jones to practice next month; More.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 3 major concerns for Patriots heading into training camp. 1. Offensive line could still be an issue.
- Sophie Weller reports Rhamondre Stevenson gives an optimistic update on his offseason progress, says he is ready for his third season in the NFL.
- Tanner James projects the Patriots roster including wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Biggest winners and losers from Patriots’ OTAs and minicamp.
- Tanner James takes a look at whether new offensive tackle acquisition Calvin Anderson will be a viable starter.
- Alex Barth wonders if the Patriots will tap into the deep free agent running back market.
- Ricky Doyle highlights Adam Schefter explaining why the 49ers passed on Mac Jones in the 2021 draft. “And even though they traded up with the idea of picking Mac Jones, while doing their work, they became enamored with this guy [Trey Lance] and the upside that he had.”
- Jason Ounpraseuth relays ex-NFL exec Michael Lombardi making the case for the Patriots to sign Dalvin Cook, which was an idea the running back seemingly agreed with.
- Adam London notes Julian Edelman strongly refutes the Rob Gronkowski partying story; Edelman wasn’t the only ex-Patriot to defend Gronk.
- Ricky Doyle says Pat McAfee squashed that that out-of-nowhere rumor about Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick and a possible Patriots trade offer.
- Lauren Campbell passes along a report that Rob Ninkovich is out at ESPN as layoffs continue. /Too bad.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) James White says Bill Belichick ‘loves’ Rhamondre Stevenson, sees great opportunity for RB in 2023.
- Joseph Zucker (BleacherReport) DeAndre Hopkins open to joining Browns’ Deshaun Watson; Bills, Chiefs ‘threats’.
- NFL Live (ESPN) Why Rob Ninkovich expects the Patriots to surprise this season. (1.30 min. video)
- GET UP (ESPN) Dianna Russini and Booger McFarland analyze where Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins could land this season. Patriots included. (2 min. video)
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) How NE’s interest in Hopkins could affect market. (3.44 min. video)
- John Turney (TalkOfFameTwo) State Your Case: When will Canton act on Gino Cappelletti?
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: Mark your calendars, Commanders fans, it’s time to celebrate; Aaron Rodgers and the Jets find themselves in a familiar spot, and the NFL tries to get the word out on its gambling policy.
- Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) Every NFL team’s potential breakout player in 2023. Patriots: Christian Gonzalez.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking top five rookie tight ends by who will be most productive in 2023.
- Michael DiRocco (ESPN) Does Jaguars legend Fred Taylor belong in the Hall of Fame?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As NFLPA prepares to pick a new executive director, players remain in the dark.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Alleged victim in latest Tyreek Hill incident is a 57-year-old man.
