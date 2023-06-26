The New England Patriots offense is coming off a bad season, and in order to get the team back into playoff contention the unit will need to show some significant improvement. That starts at the very top, with quarterback Mac Jones and the coaching staff led by newly-hired coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The old saying about football being the ultimate team sport still rings true, however. Jones and O’Brien can only do so much even if they live up to their potential: if the rest of the offense continues to stagnate the Patriots’ offensive success will again be miniscule.

Which brings us to a new analysis by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. The veteran sportswriter decided to look at what each team has at its disposal at the wide receiver, running back, and tight end positions — ranking the collective talent based on factors such as projected production in 2023, injury history, and high-end talent, with the WR spot taking on a more prominent spot than the other two in the analysis.

So, where are the Patriots ranked? Close to the bottom, at No. 26 overall.

Bill Belichick attempted to give Mac Jones and his offense a shot in the arm in 2021 by going on a free agent spending spree. The Patriots added Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith at tight end and Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor at wide receiver. Two years later, Smith and Agholor are gone, while Bourne might be competing for his roster spot against DeVante Parker in training camp. In come two new free agents. JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t likely to ever live up to that 1,426-yard season from 2018, but the former Steelers and Chiefs wideout can be a tough pass-catcher over the middle of the field. He ranked fifth in the league in yards after catch over expected (YACOE) among wide receivers last season, trailing superstars Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, Ja’Marr Chase and Deebo Samuel. Mike Gesicki, a “tight end” in the same way Joe Judge and Matt Patricia were ”offensive coaches” last year, should see more snaps in the slot and serve as a useful red zone player. The homegrown players, as always, are who Belichick needs to thrive. Rhamondre Stevenson has grown into one of the NFL’s most efficient running backs, with fumbles as his only real sticking point. With Damien Harris moving on and James Robinson already off the roster before Independence Day, Stevenson has a clear path to his largest workload as a pro. If he can sustain that efficiency and Tyquan Thornton can emerge as the deep threat this team has needed since their year-long dalliance with Brandin Cooks in 2017, the Patriots should be back on the rise.

Barnwell had the Patriots ranked 26th last year as well, and 27th in 2021. The question is therefore not just whether or not the offense can be better than those two units, but also whether or not its ranking in the bottom third league-wide is justified.

Answering those is not easy, mainly because of one X-factor: Bill O’Brien. Reporters did get a brief first look at his offense during organized team activities and in mandatory minicamp — five combined practices — but it is hard to say what the wide receiver, running back and tight end positions will actually look like come training camp and the season.

Based on those sessions, there certainly appears to be plenty of room for growth. And unless the Patriots actually go out to acquire free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, that process will happen with the following players:

Wide receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, Kayshon Boutte*, Demario Douglas*, Ed Lee*, Malik Cunningham*

Running back: Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor

Tight end: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington, Anthony Firkser, Johnny Lumpkin*

*denotes rookie

On paper, the group does have some talent for Bill O’Brien to work with. As Barnwell noted, JuJu Smith-Schuster has been productive in the past, with Rhamondre Stevenson and Tyquan Thornton young talent that should only become better moving forward — maybe even to a point where both (and not just Stevenson) can fill starter-level roles.

That said, what does stand out is a lack of proven blue-chip talent. The Patriots have plenty of solid players, in particular if they live up to the capabilities they have shown in the past, but nobody to cause defensive coordinators any sleepless nights. From that perspective, the ranking does seem justified: based on the parameters put in place by the author, New England does not have a top-notch supporting cast on offense.

Is that a problem, though? Not necessarily, even when disregarding the objective nature of rankings such as this one.

For starters, there is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately element to this list that does not bode well for New England. A majority of players listed above either was not on the team in 2022 or underperformed as part of an offense that struggled.

There is reason to believe that players such as Kendrick Bourne or Hunter Henry will be more productive than they were last year, simple due to Bill O’Brien coming in to replace Matt Patricia and Joe Judge atop the Patriots’ coaching hierarchy on this side of the ball. O’Brien alone cannot be the unit’s savior, but he should be able to put players in more favorable positions through better play designs and improved calls.

And those can cover for — or, as seen last year, amplify — shortcomings as far as overall talent is concerned. Sure, the Patriots offense would be better if it had some of the NFL’s elite receiving talent available but even a unit that does not stand out on paper can play competitive and successful football. The margin of error is just a smaller one.

In the past, New England has found ways to overcome this due to things like good coaching and discipline (something that lacked last year). Those will be needed in 2023 as well to get the most out of the talent that is available.

And while that talent may not be ranked anywhere close to the top of the league, it can still be enough to get the job done. It does take a collective effort both on the field and on the sidelines, though, to do that.