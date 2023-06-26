Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with third-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe.

Hard facts

Name: Joshuah Bledsoe

Position: Safety/Defensive back

Opening day age: 24 (12/30/1998)

Size: 5’11”, 201 lbs

Jersey number: 24

Contract status: Under contract through 2024 (2025 UFA)

Experience

Bledsoe has not seen a lot of action since arriving in the NFL as a 2021 sixth-round draft choice. Appearing in just three regular season games so far in his pro career, most of his experience stems from behind-the-scenes work and the three preseason games he appeared in. That said, he still has plenty of football on his football résumé from his four-year college career at the University of Missouri.

Bledsoe appeared in a combined 42 games as a Tiger — the final 22 of them as one of the team’s starting safeties. Along the way, he posted some solid numbers and put himself in a position to get drafted. Not only did he lead Mizzou in passes defended in both 2019 and 2020, he also finished his college career with an interception, a sack, a pair of forced fumbles and 131 total tackles. He also scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery during his 2018 sophomore campaign.

2022 review

Stats: 3 games (0 starts) | 22 defensive snaps (1.9%), 7 special teams snaps (1.5%) | 4 targets, 2 catches, 17 yards, 2 TDs | 1 special teams tackle

Season recap: After hand and groin injuries forced him to sit out virtually his entire rookie season, Bledsoe did receive considerable opportunities during his second NFL training camp. Getting regular practice reps with the starters, he was a surprise standout in a deep safety group and earned himself plenty of playing time in preseason.

He ended up seeing action in New England’s three exhibition contests, moving all over the defensive formation and registering five tackles and a forced fumble in 133 snaps (of 208; 63.9%). His solid performance both on the practice fields and in those games earned him a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster — one he would keep through the rest of the season. It just did not lead to plenty of playing time, though.

Bledsoe was a “break glass in case of emergency”-type player in 2022. A groin injury limited his availability early but even when healthy he was merely a backup behind the top four on the safety depth chart, Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers.

As such, he appeared in three games and was on the field for a combined 22 defensive snaps and seven more in the kicking game. Of those 29 total snaps, 23 came in Week 8 against the New York Jets: with Dugger out because of an ankle ailment, Bledsoe filled in as a rotational member of the safety corps. He was not quite up to the task, however, and surrendered two touchdowns on three targets.

He only played one solitary snap for the rest of the year, seeing special teams action in Week 17 against Miami. His other five snaps came in a Week 3 loss to Baltimore, when Dugger also was out with an injury.

Only once in 2022 did Bledsoe make it onto the stat sheet. He registered an assisted tackle on a kickoff return versus New York.

2023 preview

What will be his role? Bledsoe was the Patriots’ fifth safety in 2022, and an emergency option first and foremost. With Devin McCourty now retired, however, the door is open for the third-year man to move up the depth chart and into a more prominent territory — possibly even having a hand in New England replacing its long-time team captain and his contributions as a free safety.

What is his growth potential? Coming off two quiet seasons, Bledsoe has plenty of room for growth. The question is how it will manifest itself considering that his exposure has been limited so far. Experience both within the defense and alongside his teammates might help him the most at this point, and maybe pave the way for him to earn semi-regular playing time as a multi-purpose option in the defensive backfield. And that’s exactly what his eventual ceiling might be: a rotational option that can fill several spots in the lineup.

Does he have positional versatility? Yes, indeed. Bledsoe aligned all over the formation at Missouri, and the Patriots have also not shied away from using him in a similar fashion. In his three regular season games last season he played box safety (9 snaps; 40.9%), slot (8; 36.4%), perimeter cornerback (4; 18.2%) and free safety (1; 4.5%) — a continuation of his preseason usage. In addition, he offers some special teams potential as well and was used in five areas during the exhibition part of the 2022 schedule: the kickoff and punt return and coverage teams and the field goal/extra point blocking unit.

What is his salary cap situation? Heading into the third year of his rookie contract, Bledsoe is carrying a salary cap hit of $990,087. The structure behind that number is pretty straight forward: it consists of a $940,000 base salary and a fully-guaranteed $50,087 signing bonus proration. While those numbers are relatively modest, they do qualify him for Top-51 status; the entirety of his cap hit is currently counting against the Patriots’ salary cap.

How safe is his roster spot? Even with Devin McCourty no longer in the picture, Bledsoe’s spot on the roster is far from guaranteed. The Patriots, after all, have plenty of versatile talent in their secondary ready to push him off the roster. His main competition project to be Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills, who are both on the roster bubble as well and offer similar safety/cornerback flexibility — all while having a significant edge as far as experience is concerned.

One-sentence projection: He did make the roster in 2022, but improved overall depth in the secondary means that he will have to settle for a practice squad role this season.

