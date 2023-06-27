As part of the ongoing renovations at Gillette Stadium, the north end zone of the New England Patriots’ arena will receive a massive new video wall and bigger-than-before lighthouse. That will not be the full extent of the change, however.

As was announced by the stadium’s ownership recently, Gillette Stadium will also receive a brand-new field-level beer hall that will allow fans to watch players go through the tunnel and onto the field:

Kraft Sports + Entertainment and Anheuser-Busch collaborated to identify and build a celebratory indoor/outdoor hospitality space at Gillette Stadium. Opening in September 2023, Celebration Beer Hall will provide a unique field-level game day experience. Fans inside Celebration Beer Hall will have unprecedented access to watch Patriots and Revolution players as they walk from their locker room through the tunnel before accessing the game field.

The new beer hall will be situated in the northeast corner of the field, near the Patriots’ locker room and next to the tunnel where players enter and leave the field. Besides the 4,000 square-foot indoor venue, it will also feature a 2,000 square-foot outdoor patio similar to the Optum Field Lounge on the opposite end of the field.

As opposed to that field-level area, which opened in August 2015, the Celebration Beer Hall is expected to only be accessible for fans above the legal drinking age of 21.

The Gillette Stadium renovation project began in early 2022 and is scheduled to be completed ahead of the NFL’s 2023 season. Once constructions are complete, the entire north end zone and entry plaza will look quite different.

The transformation will add 75,000 square feet of glass-enclosed hospitality and function space as well as a high-definition video board that will be largest of its kind in the country. Meanwhile, the aforementioned lighthouse — a defining feature of Gillette Stadium ever since its opening in 2002 — will be modified as well: it will rise to 218 feet when finished, and include a 360-degree observation deck.

The Kraft Family previously announced an estimated total cost of $225 million. For comparison, the stadium was originally built for $325 million back in the day.