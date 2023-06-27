For the past 13 seasons, Devin McCourty was a key part of the New England Patriots’ secondary. Initially starting at cornerback, the former first-round draft pick eventually found a home at safety and developed into the group’s unquestioned leader.

With him having announced his retirement earlier this offseason, however, the Patriots have a massive void to fill — one that takes many forms. McCourty’s playmaking ability and leadership obviously stand out, but if you ask Kyle Dugger something else also has to be considered when it comes to replacing the long-time captain: on-field communication.

“The communication has to pick up,” Dugger told reporters at Gillette Stadium earlier this month. “That’s somebody that you can’t replace, and he was huge on communication — a big voice back there for us. That definitely has to pick up from everybody, but I’ve definitely known the defense and things like that. Want to make sure I communicate as much as I can to make sure that there’s not a drop-off.”

Dugger will play a prominent role in this process. Entering his fourth season in the system, the Lenoir-Rhyne product is now a veteran of 45 NFL games and projects as a starter and three-down defender alongside fellow safeties Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers.

While a somewhat different player type than McCourty, Dugger acknowledged that he better be ready no matter what the team will ask him to do — both in terms of position and communication.

“I’m ready. I don’t have time to not be,” the 27-year-old said.

Fact is, McCourty was an integral part of the fabric of the Patriots secondary for more than a decade. The last three years, he even served as the team’s on-field signal caller wearing the communication device in his helmet; whatever quasi-coordinator Steve Belichick sent in, it was his responsibility to make sure the players were lined up correctly.

But while McCourty was a lead communicator, he made sure to pass knowledge on as best as he could. Dugger was among the players on the receiving end, and spent the last three years as a de facto understudy.

“You can’t replace Devin,” he said. “Definitely miss him but I think his impact on me as a player, I just try to remember everything that I learned from him, everything that I’ve been able to pick up from him just from playing next to him — everything he taught me when he was in our room. The impact he had is definitely lasting, so I try to remember all those things. But you can’t really replace him.”