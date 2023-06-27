New England Patriots links 6/27/23 - Linebacker depth a positive; Pats ‘Riff’ a fix at right tackle

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Keegan Bradley shares that he ‘marks moments in life’ by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick takes an in-depth look at the 2023 Linebacker room.
- Tanner James explains how the Pats may have found a value signing and short term fix at right tackle in Riley Reiff.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots MVP in 2023: 3 to watch on Defense, 3 to watch on Special Teams.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 4 potential defensive team MVPs for New England in 2023.
- Mike Kadlick discusses ESPN Bill Barnwell’s ranking of the Patriots’ offense as 26th in the NFL.
- Taylor Kyles’ Patriots Mailbag: Checking in on the secondary and setting expectations for the offense.
- Darren Hartwell highlights Phil Perry suggesting the Patriots could land Dalvin Cook at a bargain price.
- Mike Kadlick relays ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio saying the Patriots reportedly are the ‘leaders’ in DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, but other teams are still lurking.
- Tom E. Curran is wondering how strong of a grip Bill Belichick has on his team and suggests he may be facing a ‘now or never’ season with Patriots.
- Phil Perry notes Bill Belichick reveals that his early Patriots, Browns teams needed four years to hit their stride.
- Greg Dudek tells us what advice Bill Belichick gave Jim Montgomery after his first Bruins season.
- Nick O’Malley notes that Jason McCourty will serve as a color analyst for “a handful of NFL games for CBS” according to the NY Post.
- Geoff Maglicchetti (Patriots Country) How Tom Brady broke the ‘Madden Curse’.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Murph talks all things Patriots with guest Mike D’Abate. (1 hr.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph talk Christian Gonzalez as a top CB already; O-Line shuffling, contract extensions and More. (45 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) The 12 biggest NFL stories remaining this summer. The relative strength of the AFC is bananas. DeAndre Hopkins’s and Dalvin Cook’s availability. More.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Only 31 draft picks remain unsigned.
- Staff (PFF) NFL units ranked: Who has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary?
- Analysts (NFL.com) Instant Debate: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title? No Pats. /lolz.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 25 NFL players 25 and under for 2023. No Pats.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Projecting the 2023 NFL offensive All-Rookie Team. No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 linebackers for 2023. No Pats.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 tight ends of 2023.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are reluctantly preparing for a 2023 ‘Hard Knocks’ appearance, per report; The NFL may be ‘forcing’ the show upon New York.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT Mailbag: Private Equity firms buying NFL teams, which team could get chosen for Hard Knocks and defining the Chiefs dynasty. (19 min. video)
- Ben Austro (Football Zebras) Officiating crews: The list of the 17 crews and swing officials for the 2023 NFL season.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) USFL playoff game shows value of sky judge approach.
- Staff (ProFootballTalk) NFL’s gambling policy regarding stadium employees is broad, but not as broad as some fear.
- Jesse Pantuosco (Awful Announcing) Ian Eagle honored as National Sportscaster of the Year for first time. Other finalists included Kevin Harlan, Al Michaels, Mike Tirico, Joe Buck and Jim Nantz.
