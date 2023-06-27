 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 6/27/23 - Linebacker depth a positive; Pats ‘Riff’ a fix at right tackle

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
LB Josh Uche
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) The 12 biggest NFL stories remaining this summer. The relative strength of the AFC is bananas. DeAndre Hopkins’s and Dalvin Cook’s availability. More.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Only 31 draft picks remain unsigned.
  • Staff (PFF) NFL units ranked: Who has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary?
  • Analysts (NFL.com) Instant Debate: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title? No Pats. /lolz.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 25 NFL players 25 and under for 2023. No Pats.
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Projecting the 2023 NFL offensive All-Rookie Team. No Pats.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 linebackers for 2023. No Pats.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 tight ends of 2023.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are reluctantly preparing for a 2023 ‘Hard Knocks’ appearance, per report; The NFL may be ‘forcing’ the show upon New York.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT Mailbag: Private Equity firms buying NFL teams, which team could get chosen for Hard Knocks and defining the Chiefs dynasty. (19 min. video)
  • Ben Austro (Football Zebras) Officiating crews: The list of the 17 crews and swing officials for the 2023 NFL season.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) USFL playoff game shows value of sky judge approach.
  • Staff (ProFootballTalk) NFL’s gambling policy regarding stadium employees is broad, but not as broad as some fear.
  • Jesse Pantuosco (Awful Announcing) Ian Eagle honored as National Sportscaster of the Year for first time. Other finalists included Kevin Harlan, Al Michaels, Mike Tirico, Joe Buck and Jim Nantz.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...