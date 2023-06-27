Everything has been quiet on the DeAndre Hopkins front since the veteran wide receiver took a free agency visit with the New England Patriots two weeks ago. Patience is the name of the game, with Hopkins willing to take his time in search for the best possible opportunity.

Will it come in New England? That remains to be seen, but if ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio is to be believed there is “mutual interest” between the two sides following Hopkins’ visit.

Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill & Max on Tuesday morning, Paolantonio gave a brief update on where things stand with the 31-year-old and his market: two new teams — the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns — have quietly entered the sweepstakes, but the Patriots still appear to be frontrunners for his services.

“I believe [he is going to end up in New England]. There’s mutual interest,” he said. “Bill Belichick likes DeAndre Hopkins, likes his game. And DeAndre Hopkins likes the situation in New England, knows Bill O’Brien. It’s a perfect fit at a time when they need a wide receiver that can get separation. They need somebody like that.

“But you have to remember, I’m talking to Keyshawn Johnson here and he knows it: when you go to New England, you’re going to the Navy Seals. You’re going to a different kind of culture. DeAndre Hopkins has to understand that when he goes there, he’s going to have to fit in. They’re going to make sure that he fits in, but he’s going to have to fit in there with what they do.”

There have been questions about Hopkins’ off-field fit with the Patriots since the two sides were first linked earlier this offseason, but one has to believe they have done their homework on him. Helping them in that regard is the fact that Bill O’Brien, the offensive coordinator they (re-)hired this spring, was Hopkins’ head coach during their time together with the Houston Texans from 2014 through 2019.

The Patriots have somewhat intimate knowledge, while Hopkins himself has experience in an O’Brien-led offense. The fit is obvious, but no union appears to be imminent yet.

That is especially true with other teams now expressing interest as well. After visiting the Tennessee Titans and the Patriots within a few days from one another, the Panthers and Browns have now also emerged “lurking” from the distance.

No visits with those teams have been scheduled, but the situation remains fluid with clubs not kicking off their training camps until a month from now.

“Carolina’s lurking, Cleveland is lurking for sure,” Paolantonio said. “But if I’m DeAndre Hopkins, do I want to go to Carolina with a rookie [quarterback]? Do I want to go to Cleveland? Or do I want to go to New England where I can be coached by Bill Belichick?”

Obviously, there is more to his decision than those questions — the economics will play a big role as well. But as of this moment it appears New England still looks like Hopkins’ most realistic landing spot.