Update 6/27/2023: Former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett dead at 35

The passing of former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who spent three seasons with the New England Patriots, has been confirmed. The superintendent at White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas, where Mallett served as head coach, confirmed to Alyssa Orange of KNWA FOX24 that the 35-year-old has indeed drowned in Florida earlier on Tuesday.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett has passed away.

According to Luke Matheson of Deltaplex News in Arkansas, Mallett drowned in Florida at the age of 35. He was reportedly “transported to a Florida hospital from a beach” and “pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

A highly-recruited prospect out of high school, Mallett joined the University of Michigan in 2007. After just one year in Ann Arbor, he transferred to Arkansas where he would establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country — one who would eventually become a third-round selection ini the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Patriots picked him up 74th overall, making him their highest-drafted QB since 1993. Despite his draft status, Mallett spent his entire career in New England as a backup to starter Tom Brady.

As such, he appeared in just four games for the team. He completed one of four pass attempts for 17 yards with one interception, and was eventually traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2014 season.

Mallett spent two seasons in Houston before closing out his professional career in Baltimore. By 2018, his NFL career was over — ending with 21 games and eight starts.

He later turned to coaching, working as an assistant at Mountain Home High School in Arkansas. In February 2022, he was named head coach at White Hall High School in White Hall, AR.

No additional details are available at this point in time.