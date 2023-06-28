Free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program are all in the rear-view mirror, meaning that the New England Patriots have fully turned the page to 2023.

At the moment, they have 88 players on their roster. Only 53 of those will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Hard facts

Name: Christian Gonzalez

Position: Cornerback

Opening day age: 21 (6/28/2002)

Size: 6’1”, 197 lbs

Jersey number: TBD (Offseason No. 50)

Contract status: Unsigned draft pick

Experience

Gonzalez played not just cornerback and wide receiver in high school at The Colony, he even saw some time as a part-time quarterback, kick returner, and — for three total snaps — punter. Earning all-district honors in both his junior and senior seasons, he entered the college level as a four-star recruit and a popular defensive back prospect. Receiving offers from several high-profile schools, he decided to commit to Purdue but later changed course and joined Colorado instead.

Gonzalez spent his first two college seasons with the Buffaloes, starting all 18 games and registering 73 tackles and nine pass breakups. An honorable All-Pac 12 nominee following his 2021 sophomore campaign decided to take his talents to Oregon. Earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors, he produced the best season of his college career and established himself as a serious first-round candidate. He was indeed picked on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, joining the Patriots as the 17th overall selection in late April.

2022 review

Stats: 12 games (12 starts) | 716 defensive snaps, 114 special teams snaps | 58 tackles, 3 missed tackles (4.9%) | 64 targets, 39 catches (60.9%), 495 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs | 1 field goal block

Season recap: Coming off a successful sophomore season in Boulder — one that saw him get recognized as an honorable All-Pac 12 mention — Gonzalez decided “it was my time to leave Colorado” and enter the transfer portal. The departure of defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin, who joined Dan Lanning’s new staff at Oregon, probably impacted that decision.

Oregon is also precisely where Gonzalez ended up, and he did not waste any time to make his presence felt. In part due to his familiarity with Martin, he immediately earned a starting spot as a perimeter cornerback in the Ducks’ defense.

Gonzalez went on to start the first 12 of Oregon’s games in 2022 before opting out of his team’s bowl game. The numbers — 39 catches given up on 64 targets for 495 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions — tell only part of the story of his junior year in Eugene. Gonzalez, after all, repeatedly showcased his immense upside when on the field.

Combining attributes such as range, acceleration, fluidity, and size to succeed as both a press-man cornerback and a zone defender, he was able to prove himself one of the top cornerbacks in the nation heading toward the 2023 NFL Draft.

Christian Gonzalez locking down receivers man to man



Love a guy with elite traits who trusts his athleticism, and you see that in Gonzalez's patience from press + his calmness downfield pic.twitter.com/o6nFPzf2aw — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 28, 2023

While Gonzalez’s lone season at Oregon was an impressive one, there were some ups and downs along the way. His Week 1 game against Georgia, for example, saw him surrender four catches on four targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, his ball production was not where it could have been — despite him registering a team-high four interceptions and 11 total pass disruptions.

Gonna post all the good I can find on Gonzalez, so I gotta acknowledge where he can improve



I’d like better urgency + processing vs runs/screens. Had strong moments vs UGA but got tossed around and was late on reads



Also lost at the catch point twice despite tight coverage pic.twitter.com/07KDQFOzz7 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 28, 2023

That said, he did show continued growth all year long and seemingly learned from the mistakes he made earlier in the season. By year’s end, he was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection and the high-level starting cornerback Oregon hoped it would get when it brought him in.

His contributions to the Ducks’ 10-3 season did not just come on the defensive side of the ball, though. Gonzalez also was on the field for a combined 114 kicking game snaps, primarily on the two return teams but also on the field goal/extra point blocking unit. In that latter role, he was able to block a field goal attempt against Cal in late October. It was his team’s first such play since 2017, and another example of Gonzalez’s playmaking potential.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Despite being a rookie, Gonzalez projects as a starting outside cornerback in the Patriots’ press-man scheme. He has the size and athletic makeup to take the No. 1 job that was virtually left unoccupied last season, and will match up better with bigger-bodied wideouts than any other corner currently on the team. Accordingly, he will be on the field quite a bit in 2023 and by the end of the season might be a 100-percent player on the defensive side of the ball.

What is his growth potential? Having only three seasons of college football on his résumé — despite starting 30 total games — Gonzalez is only scratching the surface of what he can become. Time in an NFL workout regimen should help with that, and might also help him address some of his shortcomings in terms of build and strength. If he can work on those few deficiencies and improve his abilities to track and attack the ball in the air, he has definitive Pro Bowl potential before the end of his rookie contract.

Does he have positional versatility? Gonzalez has proven himself a versatile player. While aligning primarily on the outside in his lone season at Oregon — playing 500 snaps split out wide (of 716; 69.8%) — he also regularly moved into the slot (138; 19.3%) and the box (73; 10.2%) and occasionally up onto the line of scrimmage (5; 0.7%). In addition, he was used on the punt and kickoff return teams, the punt coverage squad as well as the field goal and extra point blocking units. As noted above, he got his hands on a field goal try last season.

What is his salary cap situation? Gonzalez has yet to sign his rookie contract with the Patriots, but we already can anticipate what it will look like due to the NFL’s rookie wage scale. The soon-to-be 21-year-old will be playing on a base salary of $750,000 while also earning a $1.996 million signing bonus proration for a combined cap hit of around $2.75 million. All of his deal will be fully-guaranteed, while his 2023 numbers are high enough to qualify him for Top-51 status.

How safe is his roster spot? 100 percent, no questions asked. Not only is Gonzalez a first-round draft pick, he also offers significant upside as a possible No. 1 cornerback and projects to play a prominent role within the New England defense as early as this season. The bigger question regarding his future on the team is therefore rather just how big of an impact he will really have, and whether or not he can hold down the fort at one of the two outside cornerback spots.

One-sentence projection: Gonzalez already looked like a starter during offseason practices, and his role will not change for the remainder of the year.

What do you think about Christian Gonzalez heading into the 2023 season? Will he live up to his pre-draft hype? Will he already establish himself as a player worthy of CB1 snaps? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.