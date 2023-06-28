Coming off a disappointing 8-9 season which resulted in the New England Patriots missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the offense has called for a “clean slate” protocol entering 2023.

That protocol was issued by new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was handed the keys to the offense this offseason after the collective trio of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and Bill Belichick handled such duties last season.

Beyond bringing O’Brien back in the fold, New England also added offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and O’Brien’s long-time assistant Will Lawing to the offensive coaching staff. In the personnel department, additions such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, and a handful of offensive tackles were brought in in an attempt to rejuvenate the offense.

But, no matter what moves New England made on that side of the ball, it will largely be up to Mac Jones to decide how good the unit will be as a whole. As the third-year quarterback enters a make-or-break season, here are five numbers that could impact his year.

19

Down in Tuscaloosa, Steve Sarkisian implemented an offense at Alabama that heavily featured RPOs and other modern day concepts (motion, spread, etc.). That offense was the catalyst to a National Championship with Mac Jones at the helm.

So, it was a bit of surprise when the Patriots ranked near the bottom of the league in RPOs in Jones’ rookie year. It was even more surprising that after Josh McDaniels departed, Jones threw only 19 pass attempts off run-pass option plays last season. For the second straight year, it was a remarkably low number based off the amount of success Jones had with RPO’s in college at Alabama.

While Bill O’Brien will certainly have his own offensive tendencies he’ll carry with him to New England this season, it is expected he will also bring elements from the Bama offense to New England. That should lead to a heavier dose of RPOs where Jones can hopefully replicate his collegiate success.

-1.3

Beyond running a limited amount of RPO actions last season, the RPO’s New England featured were extremely basic; primarily RPO screens. It did not lead to much success (-0.17 EPA/play) as Jones’ average air yards per RPO attempt was -1.3 yards.

With O’Brien coming from Alabama, a more downfield approach should take place off these options. The Crimson Tide RPO package — which is the widely considered the gold standard in the sport — often features downfield routes (slants, seams, etc.) to create more explosive plays.

As seen in the play above, the run action pulls the linebackers out of the throwing lane which allows Jones to hit the receiver in stride for a quality gain. More of this this season should produce better results for Jones and New England’s offense.

33.1

One of Jones’ biggest areas of weakness last season was playing under pressure. After scoring out at a 59.5 when playing under pressure his rookie year, Jones 26.4 grade last year was the third-worst passing grade in the league while under pressure. In total, it was a decrease of 33.1 from the year before.

The poor play under pressure lead to most of Jones’ biggest mistakes, as well. In total, 11 of his 14 turnover worthy plays came while under pressure, as did eight of his 11 total interceptions.

Jones will never be able to beat the blitz with his physical tools, but New England needs their quarterback to be able to get back to beating pressure with his quick decision making. With O’Brien in charge and more trust in the system, there have already been early signs of this throughout the offseason program.

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Jones was often been heard barking out signals at the line of scrimmage as he again has his full “toolbox” available to him. One instance even helped him beat pressure, as he was seen flashing a hand signal to Kendrick Bourne before hitting the receiver for a quick touchdown. It was an encouraging start to the spring for Jones in this department, but he now must build on it in a live pocket.

-0.14

There’s been a lot of talk that Mac Jones needs to get back to the level he was playing at his rookie year. While it certainly would be an improvement over last year, the Patriots need him to be even better than he was as a rookie.

Looking at his entire rookie season, Jones finished 14th among all quarterbacks with a +0.123 EPA/play (his -0.032 EPA/play last season ranked 26th). Diving into that deeper, Jones’ EPA/play took a hit in neutral game scripts (win percentage between 20-80). In those scenarios, he ranked 26th in the league with a +0.059 EPA/play. In non-neutral game scripts, his +0.20 EPA/play was ninth-best in the league.

Looking at the difference between neutral and non-neutral game scripts, Jones recorded a -0.14 in EPA/play. That was the largest gap in the NFL among any quarterback that season.

While Jones did have impressive moments his rookie year, he benefited from some late-season blowouts against a measly Jacksonville team and battered Tennessee squad. A bad start in the Indianapolis game also resulted in an early deficit that proved too large for New England to climb out of.

Not only do the Patriots need a better version of Jones in 2023, they need him at his best in neutral game scripts. New England is 0-10 with Jones when allowing over 24 points, something that needs to budge if the Patriots plan on competing in any capacity this season.

23,000,000

The New England Patriots will have a potential franchise-altering decision to make following this season, as Mac Jones’ fifth-year option will have to be picked up or declined by May 2024.

Based on Over the Cap’s prior projections, Jones’ fifth-year option would come with a minimum $23 million cap hit. That is a significant bump from the $4.25 million and $4.95 million cap hits he will carry in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The fifth-year option number could also balloon up to near $30 million if Jones earns a spot on the Pro Bowl roster this season (on first ballot and not as an alternate like his rookie season).

After a promising start to his first year in New England before fading down the stretch and then the all-around disaster last season, Jones now has stability around him in Bill O’Brien and enough playmaking talent at his disposal. It’s now up to him to prove whether or not he is the quarterback for the Patriots moving forward.