‘We lost a great man’: Patriots, Bill Belichick, former teammates react to Ryan Mallett’s death

Former New England Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett passed away Tuesday at the age of 35. He was part of a group of swimmers in distress near a sandbar in Destin, Florida, per the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. He went under and when pulled out was no longer breathing.

Mallett’s passing prompted reactions from all over the football community, including his former team.

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.



Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

In addition to that statement, the Patriots also released one on behalf of head coach Bill Belichick.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing,” Belichick announced through the club. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched.”

A standout at the University of Arkansas, Mallett joined the Patriots as a third-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. He went on to spend three years in New England, serving as a backup behind Tom Brady and appearing in a combined four regular season games. He completed one of his four pass attempts for 17 yards and an interception.

Mallett ended his pro career in Houston and Baltimore, and was out of the NFL by 2018. He later went into coaching, most recently serving as head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.

His passing on Tuesday also generated reactions from his former teammates in New England. Among those were wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was on the roster throughout Mallett’s entire tenure,...

Tough one to swallow. Thoughts are with the family. #RIPRyanMallet pic.twitter.com/iDfTvtyFnh — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 27, 2023

...as well as running backs Brandon Bolden...

This is crazy and still unreal. My first roommate when I made the team. Rest up bro pic.twitter.com/e2GfQVdUcK — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) June 27, 2023

...and James White. Bolden was a teammate of Mallett from 2012 to his trade to Houston in the summer of 2014; White spent a few months in 2014 alongside the quarterback.

Rest in peace Ryan Mallet! Gone way too soon, sending my condolences to his family !❤️ — James White (@SweetFeet_White) June 27, 2023

Tom Brady also commented on Mallett’s death via a story on his Instagram account.

“We lost a great man,” it states. “Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight.”