New England Patriots links 6/28/23 - Pats’, Mac Jones’ outlook with/without DHop; Year 3 leap; More

- Statement issued by Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett.
- Evan Lazar’s Roster Projection 2.0: A post-minicamp and OTAs reset of the Patriots roster. J.J. Taylor, Kayshon Boutte, Malik Cunningham, Anfernee Jennings among the cuts.
- Fun: David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on ‘Good Morning America’.
- Community: Rookies visit FCAS - Behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: DeAndre Hopkins latest, breakout season candidates, projecting the roster. (2 hours)
- Photos: Patriots and Fanatics host ‘Merch Madness’ fan gear giveaway.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) AFC East roundtable: Expectations for each team in 2023. “The Patriots will be a much better team in a much better AFC East division...”
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: Mike Garafolo high on Mac Jones; Josh McDaniels talks about Belichick’s influence; Bills’ stadium capacity in question; More.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Cappelletti Hall of Fame snub; Jones representation and future; Training Camp and joint practice.
- Mike Kadlick takes a look at what type of leap Mac Jones needs to take in 2023.
- Andy Hart says all may not be right in Mac Jones’ world. “The reality is the New England offense around Jones is anything but a sure thing heading into what surely could be a make-or-break season.”
- Phil Perry explains how DeAndre Hopkins would help Mac Jones follow a successful Year 3 QB blueprint.
- Tom E. Curran argues the Pats should pay DeAndre Hopkins whatever he wants in free agency and says that the team has the resources to do it.
- Michael Hurley suggests that if DeAndre Hopkins really liked what the Patriots were selling, then he would have already signed.
- Garrett Haydon (MusketFire) The Patriots are in good shape even without Hopkins.
- Alex Barth sees the latest DeAndre Hopkins rumors as a mixed bag for the Patriots.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) DeAndre Hopkins signing backup plan: Patriots trade for Courtland Sutton?
- Sophie Weller notes ESPN names LB Marte Mapu as the Patriots’ ‘surprise offseason standout’.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Kyler Murray could be a legitimate QB option for the Patriots in 2024.
- Mark Daniels has the story of how Jayson Tatum and the Patriots are helping donate $20M of apparel to local kids.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 75 days till Patriots season opener: Every player who wore No. 75 for New England.
- Tanner James highlights Bill Belichick opening up about his long-tenured NFL journey by deep diving into legendary NFL coaches.
- Sam Panayotovich explains how Bill Belichick still scares the hell out of professional sports bettors.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots owner Robert Kraft ‘excited’ for ‘number 7’.
- Sophie Weller explains why Robert Kraft gave away his second favorite Super Bowl ring.
- Justin Melo (TheDraftNetwork) Can Pierre Strong Jr. emerge as Patriots’ RB2?
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Can Tyquan Thornton reverse Patriots’ run of draft misses on receivers?
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) James White: Bill Belichick loves Rhamondre Stevenson, he has to capitalize on opportunity.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Matt Judon is our highest-paid player, no secret what we think of him.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft wants “Number 7” to be satisfied with upcoming season.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s 11 best slot defenders. No. 9 Kyle Dugger.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 EDGE rushers of 2023. No. 7 Matt Judon.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Ranking top 10 offensive position groups. No Pats.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Projecting the 2023 NFL Defensive/Special Teams All-Rookie Team. CB Christian Gonzalez included.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Browns not likely to pursue Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins reunion.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Dolphins have made Dalvin Cook an offer.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook among best remaining free agents available.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Derek Carr on Raiders benching him: I was upset, I was mad, they made my wife cry.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) If requiring officials to be full-time employees would cause some to quit, some would be fine with that.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In an age of legalized wagering, inside information — and inside misinformation — can be problematic for the NFL.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Silence and secrecy continue to shroud NFLPA’s executive director selection process
- Report (ESPN) Former Arkansas, NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies in apparent drowning.
- Alex Barth posts some former Patriots’ reactions to the news of Ryan Mallett passing away in Florida on Tuesday. He was 35 years old.
- Adam London relays Tom Brady posting about the death of his former teammate Ryan Mallett.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Leonard Fournette OK after his car caught fire while he was driving it.
