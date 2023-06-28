 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 6/28/23 - Pats’, Mac Jones’ outlook with/without DHop; Year 3 leap; More

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
Mac Jones

TEAM TALK

  • Statement issued by Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett.
  • Evan Lazar’s Roster Projection 2.0: A post-minicamp and OTAs reset of the Patriots roster. J.J. Taylor, Kayshon Boutte, Malik Cunningham, Anfernee Jennings among the cuts.
  • Fun: David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on ‘Good Morning America’.
  • Community: Rookies visit FCAS - Behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft. (3 min. video)
  • Patriots Unfiltered: DeAndre Hopkins latest, breakout season candidates, projecting the roster. (2 hours)
  • Photos: Patriots and Fanatics host ‘Merch Madness’ fan gear giveaway.

LOCAL LINKS

  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) AFC East roundtable: Expectations for each team in 2023. “The Patriots will be a much better team in a much better AFC East division...”
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: Mike Garafolo high on Mac Jones; Josh McDaniels talks about Belichick’s influence; Bills’ stadium capacity in question; More.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Cappelletti Hall of Fame snub; Jones representation and future; Training Camp and joint practice.
  • Mike Kadlick takes a look at what type of leap Mac Jones needs to take in 2023.
  • Andy Hart says all may not be right in Mac Jones’ world. “The reality is the New England offense around Jones is anything but a sure thing heading into what surely could be a make-or-break season.”
  • Phil Perry explains how DeAndre Hopkins would help Mac Jones follow a successful Year 3 QB blueprint.
  • Tom E. Curran argues the Pats should pay DeAndre Hopkins whatever he wants in free agency and says that the team has the resources to do it.
  • Michael Hurley suggests that if DeAndre Hopkins really liked what the Patriots were selling, then he would have already signed.
  • Garrett Haydon (MusketFire) The Patriots are in good shape even without Hopkins.
  • Alex Barth sees the latest DeAndre Hopkins rumors as a mixed bag for the Patriots.
  • Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) DeAndre Hopkins signing backup plan: Patriots trade for Courtland Sutton?
  • Sophie Weller notes ESPN names LB Marte Mapu as the Patriots’ ‘surprise offseason standout’.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Kyler Murray could be a legitimate QB option for the Patriots in 2024.
  • Mark Daniels has the story of how Jayson Tatum and the Patriots are helping donate $20M of apparel to local kids.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 75 days till Patriots season opener: Every player who wore No. 75 for New England.
  • Tanner James highlights Bill Belichick opening up about his long-tenured NFL journey by deep diving into legendary NFL coaches.
  • Sam Panayotovich explains how Bill Belichick still scares the hell out of professional sports bettors.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots owner Robert Kraft ‘excited’ for ‘number 7’.
  • Sophie Weller explains why Robert Kraft gave away his second favorite Super Bowl ring.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

