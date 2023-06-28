Organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in late May and early June gave the New England Patriots’ veterans an opportunity to share the practice fields with their new teammates for a first time. Long-tenured players and rookies alike were present, and it appears that the latter group left a positive first impression.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, defensive backs Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills praised New England’s rookie class for one attribute in particular: its collective intelligence.

“We brought in a really good class of new guys this year. In the spring, they all kind of bought in. Very smart group,” said Jones. “Asking questions immediately. So, as I said, they all kind of bought in immediately and excited to see them in training camp.”

The Patriots currently have 17 first-year players on their roster. Led by first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, 12 of them were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Five others later arrived in New England as rookie free agents.

Not the entire group will become difference makers for the Patriots in 2023, or indeed even make it to the 53-man roster or practice squad. However, they are at the very least putting in the work through the early parts of the process.

“The biggest thing was, the whole group in general is smart players,” said Jalen Mills. “Asking the questions that need to be asked in meetings, and then going out onto the practice field and executing at a high level.”

For Mills, seeing the newest generation of players arrive is a reminder of the passage of time in the NFL.

“I’m going on Year 8. Me and J-Jones, the same draft class. It’s like a blink,” he said. “You come in like a rookie and the older veteran guys tell you that it goes by fast. You don’t know until you’re actually there. It’s Year 8 and I still feel like I was a rookie a couple of years ago.”

Jones, Mills and 12 members of the Patriots’ rookie class appeared alongside team owner Robert Kraft and Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams at a charity event at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. The so-called “Merch Madness” was hosted by the club in cooperation with sports merchandise retailer Fanatics for invited guests from local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Across the country more than 300,000 pieces of apparel with a total value of approximately $15 million are being given away through the initiative.