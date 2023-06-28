Report: Patriots, DeVante Parker reach agreement on new 3-year contract

It looks like DeVante Parker will not be going anywhere anytime soon. The New England Patriots and the veteran wide receiver have reached an agreement on a new contract.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal covers three years and is worth up to $33 million. It also includes $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses, even though it remains to be seen how exactly it will impact the Patriots’ salary cap in 2023 and beyond.

Parker, 30, first arrived in New England last offseason via a trade with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in 13 games in 2022, and actually was one of the better players in a largely disappointing offense. Serving as the team’s primary perimeter receiver, he finished the year with 31 receptions on 47 targets, gaining 540 yards and scoring three touchdowns. His 17.4 yards per reception ranked first among the team’s offensive skill position players.

Despite some ups and downs, Parker’s first season in New England had more good than bad. His chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones developed nicely throughout the year, and his presence added a new element to the team’s offense — one the Patriots are willing to further invest in.

Parker was entering the final year of the contract the Patriots had acquired from the Dolphins when they traded for him. With his new extension in hand, however, he is now signed through 2025.

Parker originally entered the NFL as a first-round selection by the Dolphins in 2015. The Louisville product proved himself a productive pass catcher capable of playing at a starter-caliber level, but also struggled to stay healthy. Nonetheless, he signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension in 2019.

He left Miami last spring after having played a combined 94 regular season and playoff games for the organization, registering 342 catches for 4,782 yards and 24 touchdowns.